X-ray vision is one of the oldest and longest-running comic book superpowers. Technology has translated it in spy movies and secret agents into devices such as cameras and glasses capable of traversing objects and seeing through them. And the Chinese brand OnePlus has decided to test this concept on one of its smartphones, to make you feel like Ethan Hunt with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

X-Ray Photos

The recent OnePlus 8 Pro comes with many new features, and among them a color filter called ‘Photochrom’Which at a glance is one of the options that comes in the camera to modify in real time the color of the scene that we are going to photograph / record. But if you activate it and point the camera at an object, you may be surprised when on the screen see through it.

How is this possible? Why that filter is capable of capturing and processing the infrared light around yours, a light that basically It is electromagnetic radiation capable of penetrating certain materials, such as thin plastics. The filter, along with a bit of mobile post-processing magic, results in a false color photo that crosses surfaces, type X-Rays.

This has been demonstrated in a video that one of the experts from the XDA Developer website has uploaded, showing how to activate the filter immediately you can see through the external plastic the inside of the TV remote control, or the Pro controller of the Nintendo Switch, or the Apple TV device. According to a Reddit thread, users have tried other materials and apparently the OnePlus 8 Pro allows to see through some fluids like red wine or Coca Cola.

No it can’t be seen through the clothes

For those who are thinking about it, no, the Photochrom filter is not good for taking photos through things like clothes -Especially because OnePlus would have incurred several problems if it were to be implemented. It also cannot go through Layers of denser plastic like the structure of a computer keyboard and other materials. Therefore, it serves a little to make grace and to be able to see through materials made of plastic without infrared protection, but not to spy on the gadget of Mission Impossible.

The color filter does not allow to see in materials made of plastics with infrared protection

The funny thing is that the sensor, a 48 megapixel Sony IMX689, It is similar to that mounted by other high-end smartphones. But only the OnePlus 8 Pro can see through certain objects. Will this become fashionable and we will begin to see X-ray type filters on mobile phones that really work?