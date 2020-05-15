When analyzing the OnePlus 8 Pro, one of the few drawbacks we found for the latest OnePlus flagship device was the fact that have an accessory camera on its main system, which OnePlus called a “color filter camera,” which did not appear to add value to the photographic experience with the phone. As well: maybe we were wrong.

Over the past few hours, social media has been flooded with photographs showing how this camera is able to see through some objects, including clothing and some fine plastics.

The hidden “X-ray mode” on the OnePlus 8 Pro

At the time of its launch, OnePlus explained that this fourth sensor integrated into the rear system the device was used to apply artistic filters in real time on the images captured with the rest of the cameras. However, among the catalog of filters available in the camera app, the so-called “Photochrome” setting is introduced, which acts in a similar way to what a infrared camera.

And precisely that is the reason that this camera can “see” through some surfaces thin, or constructed using sparse materials. As explained in TechPP, the device’s color filter camera lacks the infrared filter that other cameras do have, so this sensor is capable of capturing not only light from the visible spectrum, but also infrared, whose rays are able to penetrate to a greater extent than visible light, causing materials that, with the naked eye are not transparent, become so as soon as they are captured using this camera.

When the IR penetrates the plastic surface and is stopped by the internal parts of the remote control, it casts a shadow of what is in front of it, which in this case is the electronic circuit and the batteries. Therefore, what you see on the camera is the shadow produced by IR light that appears as an image of what is below.

Whoa – OnePlus 8 Pro’s “color filter” camera can see through some plastics that don’t have IR shielding. Thanks to @BenGeskin for the idea! 👀 pic.twitter.com/w6DQHd9eNS – Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 13, 2020

Leaving aside more or less scientific reasons and explanations, the truth is that the results are striking to say the least. Various tests have shown how it is possible to “see” the interior of some electronic devices, such as Oculus controllers or an Apple TV. In the latter, the result is especially surprising.

One of the best examples 🤯 # OnePlus8Pro Color Filter Camera can see through some plastic pic.twitter.com/UkaxdyV6yP – Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) May 13, 2020

But there is more. In portals like AndroidPit they have been able to verify how this camera is also able to “see” through some types of cloth, and therefore it is possible to take a look at what is under the clothes to a certain extent. On the other hand, we ourselves have been able to see how ** the camera differentiates metal from other materials to a certain extent, and how it can make colored liquids invisible.

It is striking that, at the time of the presentation of the device, OnePlus did not spend a few minutes talking about the capacity of this fourth sensor to “Make some objects transparent”, and that it was almost a month after its presentation when users of the device discovered it on their own. It remains to be seen if, in the future, other manufacturers decide to join the fashion and equip their phones with this type of sensors.

