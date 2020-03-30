After months of leaks that go back almost to the presentation of the half-generation predecessors, the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus has finally set a definitive date for the presentation of its next generation of smartphones.

It will be next April 14th at 17:00 in Spanish peninsular time or 10:00 in Mexico City time when a presentation begins that, for reasons that are more than evident, will take place exclusively digital through a streaming on the page that they have enabled for this purpose. It can also be followed without further complication through your YouTube channel.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus TV?

There are few mysteries around the next generation of smartphones from the young company. Last weekend, the last details that we still did not know about the OnePlus 8, the smaller format terminal of the two that were coming, were made public. These essentially revolve around a new tonal range much richer and hitherto unheard of by the brand.

OnePlus is expected to present the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro with one of the highest screen refresh rates on the market. This would not be common to both devices, according to this latest leak.

While OnePlus already unveiled its 120Hz display technology last January, it is now talking about “taking your ‘speed and fluidity’ experience to the next level” and explicitly mentions this 120 Hz refresh rateIt seems that it will repeat the movement of 2019 in which only the Pro version has a screen that updates up to 30 more times per second.

Both terminals will have some of the best features on the market. Among these we expect both Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chip, generous amounts of next-generation memory and, of course, 5G connectivity included which now guarantees the brand.

At this point, it seems already clear that all the relevant presentations made in the remainder of the first half of 2020 will be made in a formal manner. fully digital because of the coronavirus. What is not clear judging by one of the promotional images they have used, is if there can be news in the television section.

But it is perfectly feasible for OnePlus to announce the international availability of OnePlus TVs, which are currently only available in India. In two weeks we will leave doubts.

