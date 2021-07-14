The one with the pretty eyes, Demi Rose wears charms kindly | INSTAGRAM

For fans of the beautiful british model Demi Rose the good news begins when the young woman publishes some new photos on her official profile of Instagram and it is what happened today, so we are quite happy to introduce them to you.

On this occasion the young woman gave a glance towards the camera that she herself considers to be a very kind look or “the one with the pretty eyes”, whichever of the two descriptions fits you perfectly.

In the first of the snapshots we can see how she wears a small braid in the front of her hair, of course that flirtatious look that she boasts so much, her blonde hair and that beautiful dress she was wearing that made her charms will shine completely.

The next photo is even better because in it he was placed in a different position and uses a gentle face to pose and be observed by the millions of followers he already has, who greatly appreciated this gesture.

Of course, his publication has achieved a lot of attention in a few minutes and has managed to reach more than 86,000 in less than an hour, in addition to of course having many comments from both fans and fellow models, between them Lyna perez and of course the brands it represents as Pretty little Thing.

Also in his stories he placed his customary images with positive words with which it seeks to make us reflect or perhaps teach us something that we did not know. She shared that she was at a very interesting party full of lights and electronic music where she had an excellent time and recorded some videos so that we could see a little of what she is enjoying.

This party is surely held in Ibiza, Spain, the island of the party where she lives accompanied by her pets in her large mansion, in addition to having all these events very close and can attend whenever she wants.

Finally, she placed some photographs within the same festival dressed as a whole butterfly and accompanied by other beauties that were next to her, she could not miss showing off the bouquet of flowers that they gave her something that happens on several occasions.

But the best of all was the last video he posted in which we can see his two kittens living together and being pampered by the beautiful British model.

