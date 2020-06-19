The leader of one of the two most important unions in Spain recognizes the seriousness of the crisis facing Spain. The Secretary General of CC.OO, Unai Sordo, has claimed this Thursday in Congress “luck, success and high-mindedness” to political groups in the face of the need for “great country agreements” due to the severity of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic: “The next one is firecracker,” he said.

“I hope that, within the plurality of this Congress, minimum consensus can be reached that will help us to get out of this because we are going to have a hard time,” he emphasized before the Commission for social and economic reconstruction, where asked to reflect “in the next decade or two” when considering public reconstruction policies.

Sordo has called for a “reformulation” of the entire labor framework, which, in his opinion, “must begin by correcting all the central aspects of the 2012 labor reform.” It must promote a fiscal policy “that creates in this country”, setting a minimum and effective taxation of 15% on the accounting profit of companies in the Corporation Tax.

However, a large number of economists warn of the danger of repealing the current labor legislation, which allowed creating hundreds of thousands of jobs after the previous crisis, and raising taxes on companies, many of which are suffocated and struggling to survive. .

On the other hand, Sordo has asked to divert resources to specific sectors of the economy, looking for which have a future in the transformation of the economy, a great deal to strengthen public services. Especially healthcare, for which he has requested an audit of what happened in the residences and education. As well as the protection of the most vulnerable incomes and pensions. “We must protect the incomes of people who have nothing. The minimum vital income does not cover everything », he points out, as reported by Europa Press.

“The labor reform is plenty”

Deaf has bluntly said that “the labor reform at the moment is superfluous”: “It is counterproductive, it is uneconomic”. Thus, he has accepted to speak of flexibility “without any fear, but calling things by their names”, because the discretion that this reform allows the entrepreneur “is not flexibility, it is precariousness, exploitation”.

For this reason, it has requested a “learning” of the ERTE model, knowing that “it cannot remain as it is” and “it cannot be forever”But studying “how these measures can be readapted” to offer “alternatives to temporary employment and dismissal” that have helped companies to make their adjustments in times of difficulty.

Sordo does not like the constraints of Europe

In his speech, he insisted on the importance of all political forces defending a “univocal position” in the community debate so that the reconstruction fund “comes out at least” as planned and that the European Central Bank (ECB) demonstrate “clear will” to “acquire all the debt that is necessary” to avoid another debt crisis.

For Sordo, in the European debate Spain “half of its future is at stake” and has claimed that all aid does not have a conditionality “of cut public spending” and “austerity”. Recognizing that there will be constraints, he said that “it is not the same” that this is pension, labor reforms or cuts to that condition being the digitization of the economy, advancing the ecological transition or reinforcing health and social services.

Ask for resources for trade and construction

Analyzing the reconstruction tasks, Sordo welcomed the measures already taken “well targeted” and with a social agreement, he said, to contain the destruction of employment, protect incomes and ensure the liquidity of companies, but he has now called to focus on stimulus policies, and in this sense he has called for prioritizing specific sectors, and concentrating the investment in “very intensive” sectors.

“We must derive resources now,” he said, citing tourism or the automotive industry, with specific plans, but others such as commerce or construction – “I hope that with parameters other than the past,” he said – and in a “work Prospecting »search for« which sectors have a path and a future ».