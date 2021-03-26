The one of the granddaughter of Isabel II and other crazy births of famous

The Conversation Spain

The controversial Nutri-Score: epidemiological wisdom and defense of public health

Shutterstock / Bihlmayer Fotografie Controversy, often polarizing, has arisen on some social media about the front-end labeling of Nutri-Score foods. On the one hand, those who advocate perfecting it to defend and favor the consumption of foods according to scientific evidence, such as olive oil, and others that do not need a label because they are not processed, are right. But neither can we ignore the scientific support that multiple long-term and rigorously designed epidemiological studies give to the scoring system on which the Nutri-Score is based. How does this nutritional traffic light work? Nutri-Score assigns points according to the nutritional chemical composition (per 100 g or 100 ml of product) and counts both the unfavorable elements (calories, sugar, saturated fat and sodium) and the healthy ones (fiber, proteins, fruits, vegetables, legumes, fruits dried and olive oil). The final score corresponds to 5 colors and 5 letters, from A, which is the best (dark green), to E, which is the worst (deep red). With this “traffic light” it complements the mandatory data of current packaging. And it does so by providing simplified and understandable information to facilitate free and healthy purchasing decisions. Beyond the technical disagreements on its calculations – which must be improved, and is being done – the scientific evidence supports the Nutri-Score system, since a relationship is observed with the prevention of chronic diseases and the reduction of premature mortality. But this does not mean that it is perfect, far from it. What does epidemiology have to do with Nutri-Score? Epidemiology –now in fashion-– is not the mere study of epidemics. It is the science of the whys in health and disease at the population level. It has emerged as the best public health tool and the best antidote to pseudoscience, so abundant in nutrition. The purpose of public health is to cure sick societies. And that starts from identifying, with good epidemiology, the determinants of health. A main determinant is the eating pattern, which is also modifiable. Nutritional epidemiology constitutes the main basis of current knowledge about food and health. It is about identifying the elements of the diet that are associated in the long term with a greater or lesser risk of disease. And it is often based on so-called “observational cohort studies,” which are the most reliable because they carry out a long follow-up of many thousands of participants. In this regard, it must be taken into account that the quality of these cohorts depends on the loyalty of their volunteers, so that there are not excessive losses of participants during follow-up. The option that works best is to choose people with a high degree of motivation and commitment to remain in the cohort. For example, cohorts of male doctors or nurses. This particularity does not make these studies ‘elitist’ research. In fact, they are the scientific sources that have contributed the most knowledge to preventive medicine. By restricting participation, the clarity and validity of their contributions is increased, and mathematically intractable distortions due to differences in educational level or other factors are prevented. With this type of cohorts, the scientific evidence that established the causal relationship of tobacco in lung cancer was extracted, which is extremely important. It goes without saying that cohorts would be unfeasible if governments denied epidemiologists access to sources of information such as the national death rate, which provides confidential information on the vital status of participants who could not be located. Well, going back to NutriScore, the SUN project (Monitoring University of Navarra), which brings together 23,000 male and female volunteers from all over Spain with a university degree, observed that those who consumed foods with the worst scores had a higher risk of premature mortality. These results have been elegantly replicated recently by another independent Spanish cohort. The “bad guys” are ultra-processed Beyond the Nutri-Score, the most serious health hazard currently in the food sector is ultra-processed products. According to the NOVA classification, multiple cohorts have shown that the consumption of ultra-processed substances increases the risk of chronic diseases and premature mortality. They are loaded with additives, they are always labeled, and the original food is not recognized on them. Unfortunately, our supermarkets are increasingly filling up. These ultra-processed ones (“the baddest of the bad”) are widely discussed in the book WHAT DO YOU EAT? (Planet, 2020). The most crucial thing is to prioritize natural, unprocessed or minimally processed foods, which are the basis of the traditional Mediterranean diet. This concept should be much better integrated into the Nutri-Score. And most especially, Nutri-Score should give olive oil the priority widely recognized by the best epidemiological science, including the results of the largest available trial (PREDIMED) and those of the SUN cohort on the Nutri-Score itself. No one is as critical of an epidemiological investigation as an epidemiologist. Only after seeing the initial results end up being replicated over and over again in independent studies does skepticism fade. It is important to explain –- disseminate–- how Nutri-Score works and what its limitations are, without the need to destructively discredit or disqualify the system. It is clear that it must be improved by taking advantage of the union of forces between researchers, health professionals, the media and civil groups. It would be good to all pitch in, without entrenched positions, and reach an agreement based on the best epidemiology and defense of public health. After all, reinforcing food policies is in everyone’s interest – this article was originally published in The Conversation. Read the original. The signatories are not salaried, or consultants, nor do they own shares, nor do they receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and they have declared that they lack relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned above.