Florentino Fernández is a regular face on the small screen and now he returns to Televisión Española twice. On Friday, June 19, he premieres the ‘Typical Spanish’ program where he works as captain with Vicky Martín Berrocal, in the space presented by Frank Blanco. In addition, the arrival of this space on the grill coincides with the recordings of the fifth edition of ‘MasterChef Celebrity’, in which he puts on the apron to be one of the 16 applicants. We spoke with the presenter and humorist to tell us all about his participation in these two programs..

Florentino Fernández and Frank Blanco, in ‘Typical Spanish’

How does the proposal for you to participate in ‘Typical Spanish’ arrive?

It is an offer Shine made me a long time ago and for me everything related to family entertainment is one of the things I like the most. I also like to do shows with more daring, more ironic, more sarcastic humor …, but this is a whiter humor for the whole family and I also enjoy it a lot.

We are quite legal and we don’t play too dirty, but there is something

And within the format, tell us what is your role as captain.

We are two captains, one for each team, and we have three famous contestants with us. In total we are four per team and what we do is always try to beat the other team in the most brilliant way possible and trying to do everything while Frank does not see us. I also tell you that we are quite legal and we don’t play too dirty, but there is something. We have that « typical spanish » mischief of putting chips whenever we can.

Apparently cheating is going to be the order of the day …

It is true that cheating is not a protagonist in the program, but there are. When there have been, at no time have we had any reproach, so we saw that it was another tool to try to win and get the most benefit for you.

That is the spirit: to play, to have fun, as if it were a gathering of friends in which you get together and reproach ourselves for things, we hesitate …

Have there been a lot of spikes with Vicky being the captains of opposing teams?

Very itchy, because you freak out about how daring Vicky is. You do not even imagine it. He doesn’t want to lose and I don’t mind losing and I’m a good loser, especially since I don’t have the ambition to win. But when I meet Vicky who wants to win at all costs and does not understand that there are things that he does not know, it is not that he humiliates her but he is given a touch. I also have to say that she has also silenced me; has closed many mouths. That is the spirit: playing, having fun, as if it were a gathering of friends where you get together and reproach ourselves for things, we hesitate … and that is cool. The background tone is cool.

How is the choice of those contestants? Do you have six and choose the captains for your three?

No, Shine directly assigns them to us and they will seek a balance between the two teams. I also tell you that I don’t know what balance there can be, because in the end you try to have as much fun as you can, but we don’t have the ability to choose. The program already starts with the participants in each of the teams.

Is there any installment in which you would have preferred the components of Vicky’s team?

Can you believe not? I swear to you, no. Yes, there have been many deliveries in which Vicky has told me: « Oh, well, I want your team. » You see? It is envious even for that. It is true that I have been touched by people like Carlos Latre who pulsed and knew all the songs. That there seemed to be tongo. Many celebrities suddenly surprise and that’s what is cool about the show, that there is a chemistry served on a tray that suddenly begins to shine.

Florentino Fernández and Vicky Martín Berrocal, in ‘Typical Spanish’

It is a format that suddenly arrives in Spain and we think: « Damn, why hasn’t it occurred to us? »

It is an international phenomenon, does that help the Spanish public to launch the La 1 program? How does it influence you?

It is a format that suddenly arrives in Spain and we think: « Damn, why hasn’t it occurred to us? » It is very cool to make a contest that is an excuse to have fun and entertain for the whole family and also talk about your country. There are very cool tests such as choosing a cheese and placing it in a province that appears through a hieroglyph. A photo of David Villa, a « + » and a photo with many rabbits appear on the screen. You keep thinking and you fall into what Villaconejos is, then you take the selected cheese and you have to locate it on the map of Spain.

It makes sense that in all countries it is very successful because in the end it is a program that talks about your country and its customs, and on top of that it does it with the typical town party band. It is a point in favor that it comes endorsed by international success, but then it must be adapted, because in each place there is a way of doing things. It is a program that has a lot of evolution, that does not tire and that has a very good rhythm.

Speaking of successes and cheeses … You are a contestant on the new edition of ‘MasterChef Celebrity’.

Yes, a great success, but until I have arrived, you will see. It will stop working. No, just kidding, it is a very funny program and it caught me in the middle with the production of ‘Typical Spanish’, but we have already closed that stage of ‘Typical’, all the programs are already recorded and delivered and all that remains is to be premiere. And the ‘MasterChef’ is another exciting adventure that I’m still getting into.

Has confinement been good for you to get your hands on the dough and not stop cooking?

I’m not a guy who goes out a lot, so the confinement has caught me like more of the same. Obviously the reason has been another, sadder and more serious, but I am a man of being at home, with my family and with my people, and of course it has been good for me to continue learning.

It is not that it is an ax cooking in my house, but I defend myself quite well and also my family loves me when it comes to criticizing me

Being both TVE and Shine formats, has there been any type of agreement in the contract forming a pack?

No, because they were different offers. On the one hand, ‘Typical Spanish’ that we already knew since last year that we were going to record it in October-November or January-February and it is in March when they offered me ‘MasterChef Celebrity’. I thought about it a lot because I really like cooking, but at home. Being on a set with a clock, in a kitchen that is not yours, without your knives … That is not that it is an ax cooking in my house, but I defend myself quite well and also my family loves me at the time of criticize me. There the judges don’t want you or anything, but I’m going to try to do my best.

I guess Vicky has already given you advice for her experience on ‘MasterChef Celebrity’.

Yes, some things, but all negative to sink my morale and get kicked out fast. I don’t even want to hear it (laughs). But yes, he has given me advice and I know it is a very intense and exciting program.

You have been recording for a few weeks now, how are you dealing with your colleagues?

I really like my colleagues and I think it is the best casting that has ever been done. And I’m not saying it because I’m in the edition. It seems to me a super cool casting, with many profiles and very good people.

Who is the one who imposes you the most?

I am the most afraid of myself, because when they send you to cook you lose control over yourself. That is something that I take fatal.