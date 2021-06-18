The one from Cervera managed to lead the morning and opening session of the German GP

06/18/2021 at 11:23 AM CEST

.

Marc Márquez he just gave his first warning by setting the fastest time in the opening session of the MotoGP German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit.

Marquez, which has its talisman circuit at the Sachsenring, as it has been winning on this stage since 2010 and in all categories, in 125cc, Moto2 and MotoGP, it took no more than four laps to make it clear that it knows that here in Germany , you may reach the tipping point that allows you to go up in your performance for the rest of the season.

The Repsol Honda rider arrives at a circuit that runs in an anti-clockwise direction, in which almost all the curves – ten out of thirteen – are to the left, which means that his battered right arm rests and has a long way to go. hand in terms of setting up the bike and, in four laps, it was possible to see that this was the case and, what is more significant, his best time was achieved with intermediate tires, he did not even have to resort to the compound softer for it.

On the contrary, the training sessions for the Spaniards did not start too well. Jorge Martin (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) and Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), which crashed, without consequences for their physical integrity, in turns twelve and two, respectively.

Neither for the French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), the world leader, who fell at the same point as Martin, but in his case there was some other discomfort in a shoulder that remained in that, in discomfort.

Meanwhile, at the head of the classification, another Spaniard already gave the first warning, Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), who immediately, on his fourth lap, took the lead with a very good time, 1: 21.660, which was barely a second and a half behind the absolute record of the track that he has held since 2019 with 1 : 20.195.

Despite his fall and the occasional fast lap canceled for exceeding the limits of the track, the world leader was gradually approaching the record of Marquez, and less than a quarter of an hour after the conclusion of the session, he was already second just over two and a half tenths of a second behind the Spaniard, 1: 21.918, which was gradually lowered with 1: 21.881 and 1: 21.828.

So far the world leader arrived and there, first, he endured Marc Márquez the whole session, in which two more Honda were in the lead, that of the Japanese Takaaki nakagami, third, and the Repsol Honda of Pol Espargaro, bedroom.