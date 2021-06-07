The one by one of the sponsors of Mayweather vs Paul: cryptocurrencies and much more

Last Sunday the 44-year-old boxer Floyd Mayweather and the youtuber Logan Paul met in the ring in an exhibition fight, which was a great show not only for the result. The former world champion, who goes by the nickname Money for his avowed passion for silver, attracted many sponsors to invest in the weekend’s show. In Olé we tell you who put the money:

SPONSORS INSIDE THE QUAD

TMT The Money Team

Money, a machine to generate money, created his own brand called The Money Team, recognized worldwide, which not only represents him and his team but also established itself in urban culture. The brand began to grow and several colleagues from the world of boxing and big businessmen joined in. So much so that he launched his own clothing line, which has t-shirts, hats and sweatshirts, and is one of its most important promoters is the singer, Justin Bieber.

Showtime

It is an online transmission company, which was in charge of organizing the event and selling the transmission to the corresponding channels.

Showtime commercial announcing the Mayweather-Paul fight. Photo: Cliff Hawkins / . / .

Cash App

It is a payment application that allows people to send or receive money between their users through the mobile phone in the United States.

Cash App one of the Sponsors applications of the fight between Mayweather and Paul. Photo: Cliff Hawkins / . / .

Drafting

It is an internet site for daily fantasy sports betting and contests. This company has on its board of directors the renowned former basketball player, Michael Jordan. Drafting was not only the sponsor of the event, but also gave $ 50,000 to those who answered correctly all the questions that they posted on their site for entertainment purposes, because the fight was an exhibition and there were no official results, so that, could not be bet.

Hard Rock Stadium

It is a multisport stadium located in Miami Gardens where the event was held. It has a capacity of up to 75,540 spectators. This stadium is the official home of the Miami Dolphins in the NFL and the Miami Hurricanes in college football. In addition, it hosted major events such as the Super Bowl, on six occasions, and the Miami Tennis Open, among others.

Escape room

It is an official SAW escape room in Las Vegas, where Mayweather went to play with his family a while ago, and he could be seen very fun and focused solving the puzzles and completing each room in good time. Together with his family they almost managed to win the entire game, which is very difficult because it is one of the largest, most intense and longest rooms in the world and the number one in the United States.

Mayweather with Jason Egan, the producer of the Las Vegas SAW escape room.

Mayweather Promotions

This is a boxer promotion company founded in 2007 by Floyd Mayweather, in addition, it promotes different forms of live entertainment, including sporting, musical and theatrical events, as well as film and television productions.

SPONSORS AT MAYWEATHER

Ethereum Max

Floyd Mayweather in the Ethereum Max T-shirt. Cliff Hawkins / . / .

It is a code system, which has its own Ether cryptocurrency, in addition, it works as a platform for numerous other cryptocurrencies. Mayweather a while ago participated in a Bitcoin event where he was wearing an Ethereum T-shirt and was harshly criticized by the crowd due to the fighter’s opinions regarding digital currencies.

Only Fans

It is a site with prohibited content, where each user can create their own content and earn money, which can be videos, audios, photographs, etc. In recent days it was known that Floyd joined this platform where he already has his own account and promised to upload his own content: “OnlyFans will be a new experience for fans”he declared.

Meanwhile, the representative of Only Fans announced: “Floyd” Money “Mayweather Jr. and OnlyFans Partnership Includes Exclusive Content and Fight Sponsorship”.

Fashion Nova

It is a women’s clothing retail company in the United States, which has online sales and only five physical stores.

Bet Online

It is an online gambling site, which features sports betting and horse racing along with online casinos. On this site you could bet on the fight between Mayweather and Paul.

