The one about the lawyer who ended up as an engineer at Google and other cases of people who gave a complete professional turn to their lives by betting on technology

Are you born, grow up, study, work, specialize in a field, and do you retire? Not always. In fact, there are people who after many years of professional careers are capable of turning your life around and dedicate themselves to something totally different and unrelated to what they had been doing.

From lawyer to engineer

Zubin Pratap He is a software engineer at Google, but for 12 years he was a lawyer. This professional, who finished his undergraduate degree a year before Google went public, acknowledges that, for him, programming was almost magic (“writing text and making machines follow your commands is something with unlimited power”), but that he didn’t look as smart and mathematical as those who programmed.

“Without realizing it, I reinforced that myth for myself: I tried to learn to code three times. In 2014, 2015 and 2017. And all three times I quit because I tried to jump too high, set myself up for failure and then assumed I wasn’t smart enough (when in fact, I had tried running before learning to walk) ”, ponder.

Finally, he found a mentor who helped him learn to code and left a “successful legal” career to “go back to being a beginner”.

In his opinion, instead of focusing on how difficult the goal is, we should focus on the learning process and always keep learning new tools, techniques, practices, languages, frameworks, etc.

It also explains his struggle with Imposter Syndrome, which he believes everyone suffers from sometime. And, therefore, he thinks it is good to joke with other colleagues on this subject.

Knock on wood and code

The case of Diana Aceves is that of a chemist who ended up leaving for her native Valladolid to work in the wood company that her father had founded and who, after being the general director of the same, ended up studying programming and now works remotely .

Aceves told us that recently graduated she was hired by a consulting firm that He trained in Java development and programming for three years. Something that had nothing to do with his training, but that he liked and he was good at it. A bad experience with human resources led him to his native Valladolid where, although he had always denied that option, he ended up working and leading the family business, dedicated to the sale of wood.

That company ended up being sold and she decided to recover that passion of youth: programming. After training in a school and self-taught, he continues to program remotely from his native Valladolid.

And, like Zubin Patrap, Diana Aceves believes that you don’t need to know math or “be a brainiac”, but you do you have to like to be constantly learning and studying. “All your life, every month, you have to recycle.”

From MBA to data

Some professionals decide to return to the same university where they did their first studies but to radically change their profession.

More of 20 years after graduating in Law and after having completed an MBA, after having worked in marketing for Air Nostrum or Air Europa Vicente Castell, he enrolled in the Data Science Degree at the University of Valencia.

Castell assures that he did it for that of “renew or die.” “I realized that from my experience, I could do many things for my clients, but that all the people specialized in data analysis that he was going to join the labor market would make what I offer a commodity, “he explained to Xataka.

Although he assures that he does not have the same availability (due to family and work commitments) or the same agility as younger students, he believes that studying at 50 offers tools that escape the majority of students in their twenties. After having dealt with countless files and projects since the 1990s, for example, feel more able to synthesize and prioritize. “You know how to get to the point and structures much better. When I used to study, everything became a world for me. In a way now you understand better ”.

Coursera changed my life

Ines Huerta He opted for the Baccalaureate of Letters, but it did not take long to realize that mathematics could be funs. However, when she decided that she did not want to program, without being a telecom, she realized that not everything was going to be easy and that, despite having always been a good student, she began to fail exams.

This professional decided to train on her own, many times with the courses on the Coursera platform and that is how she ended up becoming a Data Scientis.

Although they involve an extra effort, he decided to bet on MOOCS and not on face-to-face courses for flexibility. At that time he worked in the north of Madrid but lived in the south, so going to university was unfeasible for him.

Huertas adviseslearn to program in a language like Python and start with “little things so that you feel comfortable and have enough culture programming. When you have this solved, I can dedicate you to the mathematical part and the algorithms. Tackling them both at the same time can be quite frustrating. “