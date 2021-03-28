The ONCE Cuponazo leaves a rain of millions in Lorca

The ONCE Cuponazo has left a shower of almost 10 million euros in the Murcian town of Lorca with 40 coupons awarded in this Friday’s draw, one of them with the nine million of its jackpot, and another 39 winners, with 25,000 euros each.

The ONCE vendor Pedro José Reverte is the one who has brought luck and illusion to the center of Lorca, with a total of 9,975,000 euros, distributed among several of its regular customers from a bank branch, a tobacconist, a notary’s office and a barber shop on Corredera Street and the entire Cuatro Cantones area.

Pedro José, who has been selling ONCE gaming products for 20 years, has been “very happy to be able to hand out such an important award to my usual clients and more in a situation as complicated as the one we are going through due to the pandemic. “

The Cuponazo of Friday, March 26, has distributed 1,840,000 euros in different cities of the Spanish geography. Even Los Cristianos (Tenerife) have gone to 955,000 euros in 35 coupons awarded with 25,000 euros each and two more XXL that have a prize of 40,000 euros.

Luck has also smiled on Pamplona where others have gone 465,000 euros in 17 coupons awarded with 25,000 euros each and another XXL whose holder will take 40,000 euros. And in Madrid they are already looking for the ten winners who acquired a coupon awarded with 25,000 euros.

In addition, the Cuponazo has also graced with other 170,000 euros distributed between Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Toledo, Barcelona and through the official website. In total, this raffle has distributed 11,815,000 euros.

The ONCE Cuponazo offers on Fridays, and for three euros, a prize to the five figures plus series of 9 million euros, and six second prizes of 100,000 euros to as many extractions, also with series. If you opt for the XXL Cuponazo, for five euros, the prize goes up to 15 million and 200,000 euros, respectively. In addition, 134 prizes of 25,000 euros can be won at the 5 figures of the first prize, which increases to 40,000 euros to the coupon in the XXL option.

ONCE coupons and gambling products are marketed by the 19,000 agents that make up your sales network. They can also be purchased from the website and at authorized collaborating establishments.