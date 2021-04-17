The ONCE Cuponazo distributes nine million euros in Valencia

The ONCE Cuponazo has left the nine million of its jackpot between the towns of Montaberner and Alfarrasí, along with Játiva (Valencia), in this Friday’s draw.

The seller of the ONCE Raúl Valiente Tormo he is the one who has brought the illusion of ONCE to his neighbors in these two towns in the southwest of Valencia, with the nine million coupons from the Coupon and eight more coupons awarded with 25,000 euros each, which means another 200,000 euros.

Raúl Valiente markets ONCE games on his usual sales route between Montaberner and Alfarrasí. It is seller for six years, after suffering a serious construction accident that aggravated his disability.

“Let’s see who tells me now that I do not give a prize, that I do not distribute millions and illusion,” he said visibly moved with his family. “It is a pride and makes a lot of illusion knowing that there are neighbors whom I have helped a little, or a lot “, jokes, Valiente, who already in the last draw of the 11 of the 11 of the ONCE distributed a prize of 20,000 euros.

The draw on April 16 has also sent other prizes to the Valencian Community has distributed 250,000 euros in Elda (Alicante), in 10 coupons awarded with 25,000 euros each.

The Cuponazo of Friday, April 16 has also left awards in Catalonia, awarded 740,000 euros distributed between Manresa, Badalona, ​​El Prat de Llobregat, Santa Coloma de Gramenet and Barcelona; Andalusia, where it has distributed 495,000 euros between Puente Genil (Córdoba), Malaga and Seville; Aragon, with 200,000 euros in Zaragoza; and Canarias, which has received 75,000 euros in Los Cristianos; in addition to another prize of 25,000 euros sold through the website.