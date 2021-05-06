The Ombudsman Report attacks the Madrid protocol to not hospitalize the elderly with covid

Members of the UME disinfect a nursing home in Madrid (Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO via AFP via Getty Images)

“If the residents don’t go to the hospital, the hospital has to go to the residence. Faced with no referral to hospitals, residences had to be medicalized, something that did not happen in all territories during the first two months of the pandemic, or it happened late or insufficiently ”. The 2020 Annual Report of the Ombudsman strongly condemns the decision made by regional governments such as Madrid’s not to hospitalize inmates in centers for the elderly without even reinforcing the conditions of these institutions.

Without directly mentioning Ayuso or his cabinet, the text by Francisco Fernández Marugán, who has held the position on an interim basis since 2017, refers to the protocol that was known in the Community of Madrid and circulated in March.

As El País announced, several internal emails sent from regional health agencies to the Department of Social Policies recommended excluding elderly residents in nursing homes from hospitals. Although the president denied having given such an indication, the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, admitted that a draft of the protocol that included this ‘recommendation’ was sent “by mistake” … but that it was not definitive.

Not all cases advised it

The Ombudsman does admit that in the circumstances of “very fragile patients with a serious infectious disease”, experts in geriatrics and internal medicine do not always consider that hospital admission is the best. In these cases, “it has to be guaranteed that in the residence the elderly will have the proper health care, with sufficient qualified and trained medical and nursing staff, and with the appropriate medication and instruments.”

