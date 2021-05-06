The Ombudsman calls the fines “exorbitant” for breaking the state of alarm restrictions

The fines imposed on citizens who skip the restrictions imposed by the autonomies under the framework of the state of alarm they can be “exorbitant”. This is what the Ombudsman believes, Francisco Fernandez, which has delivered this Thursday to the Congress of Deputies the annual report that includes the management of the institution in 2020, a year marked, for obvious reasons, for the coronavirus pandemic. In the twelve months, 29,335 files were processed, among complaints (28,020), ex officio investigations (406) and requests to file an appeal for unconstitutionality and protection (909). The largest number of complaints came from the Community of Madrid (7,362 files), Catalonia (3,138) and Andalusia (3,117).

In this document, Fernández explains how disproportionate these sanctions can be. The price of the same depends on the severity of the offense: breaching the hours of the hotel business, for example, entails a fine of between 600 and 3,000 euros; Skipping the curfew, considered a serious offense, entails the payment of an amount that ranges between 3,000 and 15,000 euros; and the most serious violations, such as attending a party with more than 150 people, are sanctioned with between 15,000 and 600,000 euros.

The Ombudsman also reproduces in the letter his doubts about the application of the Organic Law on Citizen Security, known as the ‘gag law’, for cases like the previous ones. It says in the letter that it has “always” maintained a “critical” position on the suitability of this sanctioning article for situations such as those described above and reiterates the “need” to reform “some aspects” of the law.

In the text, Fernández also reflects on the state of alarm. And it is that, the institution reports that some citizens asked file an appeal of unconstitutionality against successive states of alarm. Both the one that was in force between March 14 and June 21, and the one that declines this next Sunday, May 9 after nine months in force. However, the restrictions adopted by different administrations, the central government and the autonomies, were “justified” in his opinion “by the existence of a serious pandemic” and by having been adopted in the legal framework provided for in the Article 116 of the Spanish Constitution. For this reason, it chose not to appeal to the Constitutional Court as did, for example, Vox, whose appeal was admitted for processing by the magistrates although it was rejected in December.

“Neither the Government declaring the state of alarm, nor the Congress of Deputies extending it, they wanted to suspend fundamental rights. He wanted to confine the population to save lives and preserve the health of as many people as possible. Also the second state of alarm respected the Constitution ”, reflects the writing.

Of course, the Defender does not hide the “Strong impact” on freedoms of citizens that has been a legal figure that had only been adopted in 2011, after the air traffic controllers’ strike. For this reason, he recalls that he made several recommendations to the Ministry of the Interior in order to alleviate certain injustices. Among others, he asked the municipalities not to impose even more restrictive measures than those introduced in the first state of alarm.

Triple the number of health complaints

The impact of the pandemic is also noted in the report delivered by Fernández to Congress. The Ombudsman received in 2020 triple the number of health records, “The vast majority related to the Covid crisis.” In this sense, he points out that the pandemic has exacerbated the “deficiencies” of the health system, which has lived, he says, “the worst crisis in its history.”

The writing highlights the “fragility of primary care”, Which has provoked a cry for help from its professionals, and also from the hospital emergency services. But not only, since both issues add to the “chronic problem” of waiting lists and, also, “insufficient public attention to mental health.”

The document explains that at the beginning of the health crisis, as of March 2020, citizens’ complaints were about their fear to your own health, as well as the shortage of beds and respirators. Afterwards, the complaints focused on the closure of clinics, delays in consultations and the accompaniment of admitted patients.

For this reason, Fernández insists that “it is necessary to invest more, especially in primary care and public health ”, and requests“ more personnel and more material resources, as well as ending the precariousness and temporary status of health workers ”. The way to achieve this, he proposes, is a State agreement that shields the health system as has been done “for the sustainability of the Social Security system”.

Likewise, Fernández states that during the pandemic the residential system “collapsed”. From the lack of health care and the organization of the centers, where thousands of deaths were registered. Especially in the first wave. For this reason, it calls for reducing the size of the centers and reinforcing the inspection services, dependent on the autonomies, as well as raising the staff ratios and regulating the so-called ‘medicalization’ of them.

Also in the document, the Ombudsman insists on the need to set a price limit for Covid tests, PCRs, whose price usually exceeds 100 euros and is currently necessary to travel. “They are essential to control the pandemic,” he warns. Fernández already asked that the cost of the masks be regulated when they became a staple good after the Government made them mandatory.

Worried about the queues of hunger

Fernández alert of the “special incidence” of the pandemic in housing, because despite, he acknowledges, measures such as the stoppage of evictions or supply cuts, the “adjustment” of the social housing policy is necessary.

It asks, among other measures, to extend the period of application for the aid for rents of habitual residence and “include residential vulnerability situations derived from Covid in housing awards due to social emergency. “In the same way, it gives voice to the” high “number of complaints received from families that have been evicted in recent months from protected public housing.

In social matters, the acting Ombudsman also shows his “concern” about rising hunger queues caused by the crisis arising from the coronavirus pandemic. “There is concern about the increase in people who are left without economic resources of any kind, without the right to benefits or waiting for the resolution of minimum vital income or with a recognized unemployment benefit or subsidy that is not enough to meet the cost of their family needs, “he explains.

In this sense, he says that he has addressed the city councils to try to alleviate this situation, as well as the autonomies, since complaints have increased Due to the delay in the payment of the minimum insertion income, it has worsened with the establishment of the Minimum Vital Income by the central Executive.

“Simplify” the ERTE

Another situation that the Institution reflects in the letter is that, “despite the breadth of the measures adopted to protect salaried and self-employed workers” that the coalition Executive has taken, it has detected “situations” that remained outside social protection.

This is the case of workers who were moonlighting when the first state of alarm was declared. That is, people included in the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) of their companies and who, at the same time, they saw their business paralyzed. They should have had unemployment benefit, according to Fernández.

In addition, the document also shows the “numerous” complaints received in relation to the delay in recognizing this situation or in the collection of the corresponding benefit. In May, for example, thousands of affected workers spoke out. Thus, the Ombudsman believes it necessary that, “taking advantage of the experience of these months”, the Ministry of Labor “simplify as much as possible” the management of these files and increase, “with human and technical means”, The capacity of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).