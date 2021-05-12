The Ombudsman, against the reduction of ITV term

The reduction of the ITV term in practice for those who had extensions during the first State of Alarm continues to generate criticism. The last one, from the Ombudsman.

May 12, 2021 (08:50 CET)

The Ombudsman, against the government’s measure to reduce the ITV deadlines. Photos: AECA-ITV.

Unfair, and what “Obvious” the right of citizens to have the Administration serve “objectively” the general interest. This is how the Ombudsman the measure implemented by the Government to take as valid for the ITV the reference of the first date on which the inspection expired, despite having actually passed weeks later due to the extensions granted during confinement and the first State of Alarm , when the stations of all Spain were closed.

This is how tough the Ombudsman has been, according to a report collected by Europa Press. The In this way, the institution expresses its total disagreement with a regulation justified by the Executive to try to avoid “A collapse in the stations that would then affect the coming months, compromising their future capacity and, with it, the fulfillment of traffic safety purposes, which are of general interest.”

The Ombudsman criticizes the reduction of time in the ITV.

For the Ombudsman, this obvious justification “The right of affected citizens to have the Administration objectively serve the general interest”, since it places only the focus of attention on the inspection system and its future efficiency. “In fact, the Administration has not proven, not even incidentally, that this administrative and economic burden responds to that interest,” he explains.

For the Ombudsman, the “supposed long-term beneficial balance does not compensate for the sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of affected people who are forced to carry out two consecutive inspections in a very short period of time with the administrative burden and the financial outlay that this entails.”