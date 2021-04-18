The OMAD diet, is it healthy to eat only once a day? | Life

The OMAD diet consists of eating only one meal a day and has gained popularity in recent months. But is it healthy or does it have negative consequences for the body? This is what science says.

Eating plans based on restricting the number of daily intakes have become very popular. More and more people are practicing intermittent fasting in any of its variants, since it has been shown that, in addition to being effective for losing weight, it is also completely safe and has a number of health benefits.

If you already know intermittent fasting, you should already know that there are different modalities, some more restrictive than others. The most widespread is the 16/8 diet, in which you fast for 16 hours and the feeding window is 8 hours., but there are others with a more limited feeding window, such as 18/6 or 20/4. The most restrictive options always have a window of several hours to eat, so it is possible to eat more than one meal a day.

In recent months it has gained popularity the OMAD diet (One Meal A Day), as an especially restrictive variant of intermittent fasting which, as its name suggests, only allows you to eat once a day. This method creates a calorie deficit, so it works for weight loss, but unlike other intermittent fasting modalities, it can have dangerous health side effects.

As the experts explain, it is difficult to adjust the daily intake of nutrients in a single meal in the first place. If we do not receive the adequate supply of nutrients regularly we can suffer from a nutritional deficiency which can carry serious health risks.

On the other hand, eating only one meal a day can increase the risk of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), especially among older people and patients with diabetes. It can also increase high blood pressure and levels of total cholesterol and LDL (bad cholesterol).

In addition, several studies suggest that eating only once a day can increase the risk of dangerous eating habits, such as bingeing, since people may experience extreme hunger, fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating, nausea, dizziness, and constipation.

Therefore, the OMAD diet is not recommended for health, so do not practice it under any circumstances. If you want to lose weight, ask your doctor about the best way for you to lose weight.