The Olympic torch starts the relay in Tokyo behind closed doors due to the covid

07/09/2021 at 6:13 AM CEST

. / Tokyo

The Olympic torch He entered the final stretch of the relay this Friday, which will cross the Tokyo metropolitan area until it reaches the Olympic state for the opening of the Olympics, with a modest ceremony behind closed doors for the covid-19.

The ceremony took place at the athletics stadium of the Komazawa Olympic Park, in the Setagaya district, at a time when the rain gave a truce to the small group of government representatives, journalists and relievers who were present at the start of the stage. Tokyo, which will last for 15 days.

The torch tour of the host city, a moment of expectation and joy under normal conditions, will be held practically off the public highway in the city, with some exceptions, due to the increase in covid-19 cases, which on the eve led the organizers to rule out the presence of the public in the stadiums in Tokyo and surroundings during the tournament.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike was among the participants of the ceremony, broadcast live online, along with three-time Paralympic shooter Aki Taguchi (one of the five torch ambassadors) and former tennis player Shuzo Matsuoka, first reliever of the Tokyo section. Before taking the lamp where the Olympic flame was protected and heading towards the town of Machida, Matsuoka had a few words of thanks towards the fire. “This flame has not given up,” said the former athlete, who added that the “small steps” of the relief in the difficult situation that the whole world is going through due to the pandemic “gives strength.”

The participants during the ceremony made an effort to raise their voices so that their words were heard more than the slogans that a group of people shouted from outside the venue, among them: “stop the Olympic Games.”

More than 100 runners were scheduled to participate on the first day of the Tokyo stage, but will instead attend a special non-spectator event in Machida in the next few hours.

The flame has traveled through 46 of the 47 prefectures of the Japanese archipelago since the relay began in Fukushima on March 25, although the route in many sections was withdrawn from public roads to avoid the concentrations of fans. The start of the relay in Tokyo began two weeks before the opening ceremony of the Games, scheduled for July 23, and a day after the Japanese government decided to declare a new state of emergency in the capital due to the increase in infections. covid diaries and the spread of variants. The organizers have also announced that the competitions will be held in principle without spectators in the venues of Tokyo, its surroundings and Hokkaido (where the marathon and the march will take place), although it left the door open to the public in other provinces.