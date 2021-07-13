The olympic rings, do you know what they mean?

07/13/2021 at 3:53 PM CEST

As strange as it may seem, the Olympic rings were not linked to the Games from the beginning of their celebration as modern Games in 1896. It wasn’t until 1913 that the current design was created. Accurate, simple and unsurpassed. It was achieved by the great inspirer of the competition, Baron Pierre de Coubertin, with a very simple idea.

Five hoops, one for each continent (Europe, Africa, Asia, America and Oceania) and six colors (blue, yellow, black, green, red and the white of the background). These would represent all the countries that at that time participated in the games. So was the blue and yellow of Sweden; the white and blue of Greece; blue, white and red from France … So to add the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Belgium, Italy and Hungary. It was also added to Spain, Brazil and Australia, in addition to Japan and China.

A unique symbol was formed, to which Coubertin added an idea that he had also had in the past. Intertwine hoops, as a symbol of union. This was an idea that the Gaul had saved since he presided over the USFSA, an organization of French athletes that already had two interlocking rings as a logo.

Due to the outbreak of the First World War, its introduction as an official symbol of the Games had to be delayed until 1920, in the Antwerp Games (Belgium).

A nice confusion

One of the greatest curiosities of these rings arose in the 50s, when two American historiansVisiting Delphi, the area of ​​Greece where the Pythic Games were held, predecessors of the current ones, they found a stone that had the symbol carved. They thought, then, that the logo came from Ancient Greece and so they included it in their book “History of the Olympic Games”.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The truth is that that table was there because the Berlin Games 1936, the president of the organizing committee, Carl Diem, ordered the creation of this stone to make the ceremony of lighting the torch in Delphi. But they forgot to remove the tablet, creating the false myth that its existence dates back to Ancient Greece.