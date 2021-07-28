The Olympic Red, for a victory that is worth double

The pineapple of the Selection before the game against Australia SEFUTBOL

The valuable goal of Mikel OyarzabaAustralia, with ten minutes remaining, relieved the Spanish team of tension. The beautiful head turn of the Real Sociedad striker is worth its weight in gold, so much so that this Wednesday Spain starts as the leader with four points at the close of the group stage against Argentina. On this stage, the team led by Luis de la Fuente would be enough to tie to seal the pass to the quarter finals. However, the objective has been set in a new victory that gives continuity to the positive feelings of last Sunday and, above all, three points with which to avoid Brazil at the next junction.

If the National Team finishes first in their group, C, their rival in the quarterfinals will be the second classified in group D, in theory, Germany or Ivory Coast. In fact, it would be surprising if the Brazilians did not stamp their ticket as first. His last opponent in the preliminaries is a Saudi Arabia that, although always combative, no longer has any option with zero points.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored in the final stretch of the match against Australia SEFUTBOL

One of the incentives for which there are no relaxations against Argentina It is that possibility of getting away from the path of the ‘canariha’ until the hypothetical end. In addition, the National Team neither can nor wants to play with fire, since a defeat would leave her more out than in depending on the result of the other match of the group between Australia and Egypt. In the worst case scenario, it would only serve the Spaniards to fall by the minimum, having scored a goal, and for the Egyptians to beat the ‘Socceroos’ by a single goal difference. Overall goal difference is the first tiebreaker criterion in JJs. OO., a situation that in case of equality in all cases would end up being decided by points of ‘fair play’, where Spain is leading, or even by a lottery FIFA.

Despite everything, the defeat does not enter the head of a ‘Rojita’, who prefers to see Germany or the Ivory Coast. The ‘Verdeamarelha’, current Olympic champion, is an adversary where talent always overflows. This time, in Tokyo, his main references are the veteran Dani alves, 38, the central defender of Sevilla Diego Carlos, the pivot Douglas Luiz or the attackers Richarlison and Matheus Cunha.

Irregular Argentina

But as long as they do not have to name them until the long-awaited final, Spain has to do their homework against Argentina first. There will be changes in elevenAlthough, for now, Ceballos and Mingueza, who are progressing very well from their injuries, will have to continue watching from the sidelines. Carlos Soler Y Pau Torres would remain at eleven, while Oscar Gil has alternated in the tests with Vallejo. In principle, Marco Asensio, who revolutionized Sunday’s game against the Australians in the final stretch, is emerging as a starter.

Argentina, which is only worth winning, has Ponce’s suspension due to suspension and awaits the explosion of its stars Mac Allister Y Ship.

Possible SD onces

AUSTRALIA-EGYPT (1:00 p.m., Miyagi)

Australia and Egypt move to Miyagi with the hope of taking advantage of the direct duel between Spanish and Argentines to sneak into quartersl. The ‘socceroos’, who fell by the minimum against Spain, have many options to do so, since at the beginning of the last day they are the ones with the best scoring background (+1 with two goals in favor). The tie is worth them to pass. It would only serve the Egyptians to prevail and wait for the ‘puncture’ from Argentina, or to do it for more than one goal.

The tiebreaker criteria in this order They are: goal difference, goals in favor, result between the teams in question, goal difference in duels between those affected, ‘fair play’ points and a draw.

Classification of group C SD