The Olympic Games will not have an audience due to Covid-19 infections

The Olympic Games will not have an audience due to a new wave of infections of Covid-19 that affects the city of Tokyo.

The Japanese capital declared a new state of health emergency in the face of the new wave of infections, a few weeks after the inauguration of the Olympic Games.

The IOC and the International Paralympic Committee today were informed by the Japanese parties about the impact of the announcement of a state of emergency in Tokyo on the Olympic and Paralympic Games. They supported the policies that were presented.https: //t.co/kqAu3YMije – IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 8, 2021

The possibility that at least a controlled amount of spectators locals attending the different disciplines was settled this Thursday with the decision of the Japanese government to close the stands.

The agreement that the Olympic Games will not have a public was made after a meeting between the Japanese authorities and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

New state of health emergency

Japan seeks to stem a new wave of infections by SARS-CoV-2 and prevent its capital from becoming the starting point for a potential national spread.

This new wave of infections has as its protagonist the Delta variant, the most contagious found to date, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Delta variant has two times faster transmissibility compared to the original Wuhan lineage.

“We must prevent Tokyo from becoming the starting point of another spread of the infection, ”said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The president added that, however, the country is making “good progress” in vaccinations.

Tokyo 2020 behind closed doors

The IOC and the local organizers had already decided on a ban on the arrival of foreign spectators to Tokyo 2020.

However, due to the health emergency affecting the Japanese capital, the decision was extended so that all Olympic disciplines are played behind closed doors.

“(It’s) unfortunate that the event has to be held in a limited format,” said Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Olympic joust, who offered her apologies to those who had bought tickets.

In light of the state of emergency implemented in Tokyo, it was decided today at a five-party meeting that spectators will not be allowed to enter any venue in Tokyo during the @ Olympic Games # Tokyo2020. Find out more. ⬇️https: //t.co/op4dzPyLiE – # Tokio2020 in Spanish (@ Tokyo2020es) July 8, 2021

A brake on contagions

Banning spectators at the Olympics is the least risky option to which Japan turned to control a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

The health authorities of the organizing country considered that, if the infections are not controlled, the positive cases could go from 1,000 a day in July to 2,000 in August.

According to recent projections of Yuki furuse, professor of the Kyoto University, those figures would raise the risk of hospitals in the capital region running out of beds.

They extend restrictions

The Minister of the Olympic Games, Tamayo Marukawa, indicated that, although most of the Olympic facilities are in the Japanese capital, some events will be organized in other departments, in which “concrete measures” will also be taken.

Another measure that the health authorities asked the population is that those who decide to support the athletes do not do so by shouting, but only by clapping their hands.

Against this background, sponsors they are canceling or reducing their spaces and events linked to the Olympic fair, frustrated by the “very last minute” decisions of the organizers.

(With information from . and .)