There were many doubts about when the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Some spoke of the possibility of disputing in the spring over the months of March and April, and many others acclaimed that it would be disputed as usual in the middle of summer. Well, it’s official. The Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. In the world of tennis, the calendar will not change much, this tournament being located after Wimbledon and before the US Open.

.