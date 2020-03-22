The Olympic Games have only been suspended for the two World Wars

The Tokyo Olympics to be held next summer have been postponed by the epidemic of coronavirus, in the absence of finding new dates. The suspension of an Olympic Games has not happened since 1944, when the World War II forced that the most important sporting event on the planet could not be contested that year, which should have been held in London. Something that also happened in 1940 for the same reason. On that occasion the headquarters was Helsinki.

Until the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympics they have only been suspended for the two World Wars. When World War I broke out, those of 1916 were not celebrated in Berlin either. Therefore, this is the first time they have been interrupted for a reason other than war. The coronavirus has also managed to postpone the Games.

The Olympic Games, which have been held since 1986 in the modern age, have been held without missing their date for four years since 1948. That is, 18 sports parties that have always been able to celebrate with some conflict. Until now.

The Munich massacre

In fact, after the two World Wars, only terrorism has threatened the Olympic event. In Munich 1972 eleven members of the Israeli Olympic team were kidnapped by the Palestinian terror group Black September. That episode is known as the Munich massacre.

The terrorists killed two athletes shortly after they were kidnapped and ended the lives of the rest after a failed release attempt. In addition, a German police officer and five terrorists also died. At that time, Avery Brundage, IOC President, refused to suspend the Games and 34 hours after the massacre he resumed them with a controversial phrase: “The Games must go on”.

At Atalanta 96 there were also tense moments when a bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Parkkilling two people and injuring 111. Eric Rudolph, an American terrorist, was the author of the attack and is currently serving a life sentence. In 2016 the threat was the Zika virus in Rio de Janeiro, but finally the appointment was held normally.