TOKYO, Japan – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organizers of Tokyo 2020 have agreed that the Games will begin on July 23 next year, according to sources close to these organizations to the Japanese state chain NHK, on ​​Monday.

Both parties agreed on the new date in a telephone conversation in which the Central Government of Japan and the Tokyo Executive also participated.

An expert doctor who was an adviser to President Barack Obama talks about the deadly outbreak that affects the country.

The novelty came after the

Last Tuesday it was decided to postpone until 2021 the Games that were to be held from

July 24 to August 9, 2020, due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) finally yielded on Tuesday to pressure from federations and governments and confirmed in a statement that the Tokyo Olympics were postponed “until the summer of 2021, at the latest” due to the coronavirus pandemic causing the COVID-19.

The IOC confirmed the change in plans after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked to delay the world’s largest sporting event by one year in a telephone conversation with IOC President Thomas Bach, until now reluctant to change the original dates (from July 24 to August 9, 2020).

“In the current circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the President of the IOC and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo should be rescheduled for a date after 2020, but not later of the summer of 2021, to safeguard the health of athletes, all those involved in the Olympic Games and the international community, “explains the statement.

It is the first time that a leap year will not host the Summer Olympics since the Tokyo 1940 and London 1944 editions had to be canceled by World War II.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed the one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics after talks with IOC President Thomas Bach.

After his telephone talks with IOC President Bach, PM Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be canceled, and the games will be held by the summer of 2021. pic.twitter.com/ ihe8To2g3R – PM’s Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) March 24, 2020

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed to postpone them and in statements to journalists, Abe said that the postponement was raised in a telephone conversation with Bach, and that he accepted the proposal.

It was agreed that the Olympic flame will remain in Japan and that the games will keep the name of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, even if they take place in 2021.

Abe says a postponement was inevitable if the 2020 Games could not be fully held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Abe held phone conversations with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games in the next four weeks.

The Tokyo Olympics will take place in 2021 and not in four months, as planned.

Important Olympic delegations such as Canada and Australia added pressure by indicating that they would not participate in the Tokyo Games if they were held this year.

.