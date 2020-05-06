Nothing that Sashel Palacios does these days is what she thought she would do right now.

Confined to her home in Chula Vista, like most Americans trying to combat the coronavirus outbreak with social estrangement, she spends time training, even playing ball with her father.

Clearly, this is not the spring and summer that she expected.

Palacios, a catcher of 1.80 meters. tall of the Mexican National Team, he had to be a few weeks to fulfill his dream of playing in the Olympics.

Mexico was slated to make its first softball appearance in July, but the project was put on hold when the Tokyo games were postponed until July 2021.

“Everyone is a little discouraged, especially after winning the qualifying tournament in Canada,” said Palacios, who played for Arizona State before being drafted into the Mexican National Team. “This virus has turned everything into chaos.

“It has given me a moment of clarity. My grandparents live 15 minutes from us and I can’t go see them. It is an experience of humility.

“Thank God for text messages and FaceTime and Zoom so we can all stay in touch.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the world waits for life to restart.

The same goes for the Mexican team, now slated to begin their Olympic experience on July 23, 2021, as long as the Olympics are not suspended again.

Olympic officials have already stated that another postponement will cause the games to be permanently canceled.

At age 24, Palacios would have nearly 29 for the next Olympics.

“My father keeps saying that if it is dangerous to go to Japan, I would not go there at all,” said Palacios, who also speaks Spanish fluently. “He said it’s more important that he have a long life.”

The Mexican team was ready to begin a tour of the United States before the Olympics.

Palacios and most of his teammates were going to play for the Cleveland Comets in the National Pro Fastpitch League before it all closed.

The tour program included a series of three games in Tucson, Arizona, against three teams, including the

University of Arizona, where the Otay Ranch High graduate would face Eastlake graduate Sharlize Palacios, her sister and freshman catcher for the Wildcats.

Sashel Palacios would also have played in San Diego on March 24 against San Diego State and the USD.

The Palacios family – dad Kiko, mom Soida, Sharlize, brother Sabian and Sashel – were ready for the games.

Flights and hotel rooms had been purchased and tickets for games insured.

Now they will have to start again.

“Do you know how many hours it took to organize all of this?” Kiko said. “Tickets sold out super fast. We were lucky.

“No matter when Sashel plays in 2021 or whenever, we will be there.”

Mexico was scheduled to open the games on July 23 at the Fukushima Azuma baseball stadium against host Japan.

This was followed by a series of front-line teams from around the world with group games against the United States (July 25), Italy (July 26) and Australia (July 27) before the medal round, which It ended on July 28 with the gold medal game.

“The only memory I want is a medal,” said Palacios. “I don’t even care which one, just a medal.

“I collect coffee mugs from trips around the world. My brother, who was going to miss the first two weeks of high school to go to the Olympics, loves key chains.

“But I would trade all of that for a medal.”

Palacios would trade that medal just for the chance to play in the Olympics.

“It was a solid two weeks after they postponed everything before I realized that security was for the best,” he said. Looking at the big picture, everyone’s health is more important.

“When we won the qualifying tournament (in Surrey, British Columbia), I was on the phone with my grandmother crying so badly I could barely speak.

“This moment, whether now or next summer, means a lot to me, but there is more to life than just softball.”

The three Palacios brothers received a dose of athletics from mom, a third baseman in his day, and dad, a three-time catcher in the San Diego section of Castle Park High.

Sashel’s passion, also shared by Sharlize, comes from Dad.

“Softball has allowed me and my family to see the world,” said Sashel. “Who would have thought that this catcher from Otay Ranch would go to the Olympics?”

The clock was delayed almost 15 months before Palacios could register at the Olympic Village.

Monahan is a freelance journalist.