“The Olympians will be vaccinated in May”

04/10/2021 at 1:18 PM CEST

Alejandro Blanco, president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, appeared before the ‘Faro de Vigo’ to give a piece of reassurance about the Spanish Olympic athletes with your Covid-19 vaccination plan: everyone will be vaccinated by June.

“The athletes have been restless and now they know that there will be Games. They already have the peace of mind of thinking only and exclusively about the day they have to compete. They were suffering, because other competitions are still being canceled. The classifieds know they will go and those who still they have to qualify, they are optimistic, “Blanco pointed out about the current situation.

“About the vaccine, we will do it in the month of May. The date and type of vaccine need to be specifiedIf it is one or two doses, but it will be in May so that everyone is calm and can face the last championships and their set-up with the tranquility of having the vaccine in place, “said the president of the COE.

Blanco took the opportunity to highlight the importance of the Olympics: “Athletes from 206 countries, the best, will compete. There will be an extraordinary competitive level. The world will be told that no matter how bad the situation is, such an organization can always be carried out. We will not have the million people entering the host country. Within the tragedy that we live, the important thing is that the Games are held. “

Finally, he also had words for Eufemiano Fuentes and his controversy for confessing doping cases in Barcelona ’92: “Eufemiano Fuentes does not deserve a line from any interview and no newspaper. What he has done is a real outrage against Spanish sport. When someone wants to say something, they must give names. “