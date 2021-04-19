The oldest woman in the US dies at 115

North Carolina – A North Carolina woman who grew up picking cotton, married at 14 and became the oldest American with more than 120 great-great-grandchildren died peacefully at home, according to her family.

Miami World / telemundo51

Hester Ford was 115 or 116 years old, depending on which census report was accurate. Either way, she was the oldest American when she died Saturday in Charlotte, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which tracks “supercentenarians.” They listed their age as 115 years and 245 days.

“She was an unconditional pillar of our family and provided us with the love, support and understanding we so desperately need,” said her great-granddaughter, Tanisha Patterson-Powe, in an emailed statement to the media.

He was born on a farm in Lancaster County, South Carolina, in 1905, if you accept the more conservative estimate of his age. She married John Ford at age 14 and gave birth to the first of their 12 children at age 15.

The couple moved to Charlotte, where they stayed for the rest of their lives. Her husband died in 1963 at age 57, three years after the couple moved to Charlotte.

Hester Ford lived in the home on her own, unaided, until the age of 108, when she injured her ribs in a fall in the bathtub and her family members insisted on moving out to help. He lived in the house with his family until his death.

His 12 children gave him 68 grandchildren, 125 great-grandchildren and at least 120 great-great-grandchildren.

“She represented not only the advancement of our family, but also of the black African-American race and culture in our country. She was a reminder of how far we have come as people on this earth, “said Patterson-Powe.

In her later years, her family said her routine included a breakfast that always included half a banana, a trip outside for fresh air, weather permitting, and sitting in her recliner looking at family albums, doing puzzles, and listening. gospel music.

“I just live well, all I know,” he said when asked about the secret to his longevity.