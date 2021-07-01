The oldest man in the world is 112 years old and Latino



“Don Milo” is how family and friends call him affectionately.

This Tuesday Guinness World Records recognized as the oldest man in the world to a 100% Latino elder.

Said recognition has been granted to Mr. Emilio Flores Márquez, originally from Puerto Rico, who is officially the oldest human being currently living on the planet being 112 years and 326 days old.

Márquez was born on August 8, 1908 in Carolina, Puerto Rico, and was the eldest of 11 children of the marriage formed by Alberto Flores Meléndez and Margarita Márquez-García.

“Don Milo”, as family and friends call him, had to leave his studies at an early age to help his father work on the sugar farm, where he was in charge of watering and transporting the cane in wagons. who was earning $ 1.12 a day. In addition, he also had to do various tasks at home, including taking care of his siblings.

This man married Andrea Pérez De Flores, with whom he had 4 children (2 of them already deceased). His wife got ahead of the way in 2010, which meant they were married for more than 75 years.

Despite his age, Márquez He is only deaf and, at 101, underwent a pacemaker operation. The man assures that his secret to longevity is love: “My dad raised me with love and taught me to love everyone. He always told my brothers and me to do good, to share everything with others. Besides, Christ lives in me! “

“It is always an honor to celebrate these human beings, and this year we have processed applications for not one, but two contenders for the record title of the world’s oldest living man. I am excited to present Mr. Márquez, born, curiously, on the eighth day of the eighth month in the eighth year of the 20th century! And bring his fascinating story to the general public; stated Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records.

