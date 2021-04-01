The oldest dog in America reveals new data of the arrival of humans to the continent

The history of dogs has been intertwined, since ancient times, with that of the humans who domesticated them. The find in Alaska of the oldest known remains of a domestic dog in America now allows us to trace how far back its history in america and what route did the dogs to enter the mainland.

The University of Buffalo (USA) is leading the study in which this bone fragment – a piece of femur– found in southeast Alaska, which belongs to a dog that lived in the region about 10,150 years ago.

“As it is such a small bone fragment, at first we only knew that it was from a mammal and we suspected that it could be from a bear, because many bones of this animal had been found in this cave. However, when analyzing its DNA, we discovered that it was a close relative of pre-European American dogs ”, he tells SINC Charlotte lindqvist from the American university and lead author of the study.

The researchers analyzed the mitochondrial genome of the dog and concluded that the animal belonged to a lineage of dogs whose evolutionary history diverged from that of the Siberians 16,700 years ago. The moment of that separation coincides with a period in which humans could have migrated to North America along a coastal route, which included southeastern Alaska.

“If we can assemble the nuclear genome of this ancient dog, we could look for genetic signatures of certain traits that we know of modern dogs. For example, we could look for genetic variants that are known from sled dogs and are believed to be related to dietary adaptation and physiological to life in arctic environments ”, says the expert.

Bone fragment that belongs to a dog that lived about 10,150 years ago. / Douglas Levere / University at Buffalo

A chance find

The research, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, emerged by sequencing part of the DNA from a collection of hundreds of bones excavated years earlier in southeast Alaska. In this field work participated Timothy heaton, Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of South Dakota. “My colleague and co-author, Professor Heaton, sent the bone to a laboratory at the University of Arizona and there it was radiocarbon dated in 2004,” explains Lindqvist.

Since dogs are an indicator of human occupation, the results of the study help establish not only the timing, but also the location of the entry of dogs and people into America. “Our study supports the theory that this migration occurred just as the coastal glaciers retreated during the last Ice Age”Says Lindqvist.

For Flavio Augusto da Silva Coelho, from the University of Buffalo and co-author of the paper, “Our primitive dog from southeast Alaska supports the hypothesis that the earliest canine and human migration occurred via the Pacific Northwest coastal route rather than the central continental corridor, which it is believed that it was only viable about 13,000 years ago ”.

The first ancient American dog bones from which DNA had been sequenced belonged to a site in the Midwest of the US Following this new find, scientists compared the bone’s mitochondrial genome with those of other ancient and modern dogs. This analysis showed that the Southeast Alaskan dog shared a common ancestor, about 16,000 years ago, with the American dogs that lived before the arrival of the European colonizers.

Regarding diet, the analysis of the carbon isotopes of the bone fragment indicates that it probably had a marine diet, which could have consisted of food such as fish and the remains of seals and whales.

“It is likely that the dogs were used for transportation – as sled dogs, as they are used today in the Arctic regions – for hunting and as guardians to warn and protect against wild animals and other dangers, and perhaps even as sources of fur and food, ”concludes Lindqvist.

Map of the study area. / Bob Wilder / University at Buffalo

Reference:

Charlotte Lindqvist et al. “An early dog ​​from southeast Alaska supports a coastal route for the first dog migration into the Americas.” Proceedings of the Royal Society B

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.