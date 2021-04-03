The oldest coins ever found in North America are located in Rhode Island

Some Arab coins that were unearthed in a Rhode Island orchard they may have solved an unsolved crime dating back to the year 1600 which could be a first case of money laundering.

The coins are among the oldest ever found in America and they were discovered by an amateur historian and enthusiast of metal detectors. His appearance could finally explain the disappearance of the English pirate Henry Every.

“It’s a new near-perfect crime story,” said Jim Bailey, who found some of the coins.

Every became the most wanted man in the world in 1695 when his ship, the Fancy, attacked and assaulted a boat carrying Muslim pilgrims to India from Mecca, now Saudi Arabia.

Related: The jewels of a mysterious treasure appear on the sand of a beach in Venezuela

The Ganj-i-Sawai was a royal ship owned by the Indian Emperor Aurangzeb, then one of the most powerful men in the world, and carried tens of millions of dollars in gold and silver.

After murdering the crew, Every and his men escaped to the Bahamas with a great reward who put their heads in the sights of King William III.

Until the find, historians only knew for sure that Every sailed to Ireland in 1696, but Bailey claims that the coins are proof that the hunted pirate and his crew eventually made it to New England, according to the AP agency.

Related: A man asked for his payoff for leaving work and received 91,500 coins full of grease from the shop where he worked

Bailey unearthed the first coin, minted in Yemen in 1693, in 2014 and now he and other enthusiasts have found 15 more. Ten of those coins were discovered in Massachusetts, three in Rhode Island, and two in Connecticut.

“It appears that some of your crew were able to settle in New England and integrate,” said Sarah Sportman, a Connecticut state archaeologist.

Another coin was also found in North Carolina, where the crew is believed to have landed. “It was almost like a money laundering scheme,” Sportman said.

You may be interested: