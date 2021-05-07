the older they get, the safer they are

The researchers, for example, know the performance of the new battery cells, although they had not inquired about the entire life cycle of the battery. Thus, they studied and analyzed the different scenarios that a certain battery can experience throughout its useful life: vibrations, strong accelerations caused by parking shocks, constant charging and discharging and, in addition, serious accidents.

With the help of simulation models, calculation methods, and crash tests, the researchers were able to determine that both vibrations and accelerations hardly affect the behavior of the batteries. But they did see more significant electrical and mechanical changes as a result of the constant charging and discharging of the battery.