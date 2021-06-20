The old men of San Francisco and their Giants

By Carlos Moreta – El Moretablazo (@ CarlosMoreta01 – networks)

The San Francisco Giants They continue to take victories at will in an unexpected way still, being in the highest position on two blunderbuss as it is expected to be of the San Diego Padres and what have been the Los Angeles Dodgers, but there are three players within the Giants roster that for more than the years in MLB, They are still an important part of that team, and that are nothing more and nothing less than the triplet of Brandon belt Y Crawford Y Buster posey, a fundamental hat trick in the 2010, 12 and 14 championships.

While Brandon belt Y Crawford (of the same name) spend their season 11 in MLB, Y Buster posey his 12 (he missed 2020) –all these seasons of each one together with the San Francisco Giants-– These three players have proven to remain current figures in the future plans of the California team, a hat-trick who have been the greatest players at bat on the entire team, starting single file from Crawford, passing through Posey all the way to Belt.

The success of San Francisco Giants is briefly summed up with his record of 45 wins with 26 losses after Saturday, combined that he has been playing for a .634 average, to position himself in the first place of the West division of the National League from MLB, moving two games away from reigning Dodgers champions; while five and a half games from the San Diego Padres; to fifteen of the Rockies of Colorado and twenty-five of the Bells of Arizona, showing a total dominance against the rest of their division.

Starting by Brandon crawford, he could go to free agency at the end of the current campaign of MLB, although what he currently does with his wood are more than reasons for Giants hurry not to let him go, which became the shortstop with the most games played alongside San Francisco in 2021. Crawford currently leads the Giants in home runs (12), RBIs (44), batting percentage (.244), and on-base percentage (.330); while in 56 games started at shortstop he has committed four errors, 145 assists, 66 outs made, 24 double-kills; combining for an average fielding of 0.981 and a reach factor of 3.78.

Followed by Buster posey, who has only played 49 games in the season of MLB, alternating catching with Curt Casali; currently leads the players of the Giants in hits (57) in his first 173 at-bats, holding a .329 batting average, .411 on-base average, nine of his hits have been home runs, in addition to his 26 RBIs. Standing out in 47 catching games with only two errors, and only one passed ball.

For its part, Brandon belt has had action in 52 games of the first 71 of the season for the Giants, having as the main point to take into account his 11 homers and 30 RBIs, holding a batting average of .255 with .372 on base; while recording a solid performance of only one error at first base, tied to 25 assists, leaving on the table a fielding percentage of 0.998, in addition to a reach factor of 9.34.

Other of the “Old men from San Francisco” that we could mention in the first section of the campaign of MLB could be Evan Longoria and the Dominican pitcher Johnny Cueto, players who have had years of resurgence in 2021, being in the same way a vital part of and for the Giants