‘The Old Guard 2’: Charlize Theron previews the first details of the film

‘The Old Guard’ was one of Netflix’s biggest phenomena last year, premiering in the middle of summer, at a time still marked by the effects of confinement. Its protagonist, Charlize Theron, confirms in an interview with Variety that not only is the script finalized but production will begin early next year. Although he hardly gave many more details, the actress advanced the first keys of this next sequel to the action film, available on Netflix.

The movie tells the story of Andy, a warrior who is part of a group of mercenaries with a great secret to hide: they are immortal. This group has fought for centuries to keep the world out of harm’s way, but at some point their inhuman abilities are exposed and they must stop the threat of those who attack them.

First details

Based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka, the film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (‘Beyond the Lights’) and accompanying Charlize Theron, we saw well-known faces such as Chiwetel Ejiofor, (’12 years of slavery’), KiKi Layne (‘The Beale Street Blues’) or Luca Marinelli (‘Martin Eden’). Theron also confirmed the presence of the latter in the future sequel, as well as the actor who plays his partner in the film Marwan Kenzari, seen in ‘Aladdin’.

While we have not yet confirmed an official title for this sequelEverything indicates that in less time than we expect, we will be able to see that warrior played by Charlize Theron again. Meanwhile, we can see the actress in the new installment of the saga ‘Fast & Furious 9’.