The OKEx exchange lists DAO for spot trading; Offers a host of rewards

Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has listed DAO, the native token of the DAO Maker Network. The exchange released this news through an official announcement on April 14, noting that the coin would be added to its trading spot markets. DAO deposits reportedly started at 8:00 am UTC and spot trading for the DAO / USDT pair started two hours later at 10:00 am UTC. Regarding withdrawals, OKEx intends to open this feature on April 15 at 10:00 am UTC.

Explaining the decision to include DAO, OKEx said that DAO Maker Network offers startups a growth technology platform and funding framework. In addition, the network reduces risks for investors as it encompasses B2B and B2B2C products and services, such as compliance financing and asset management, among others.

This listing will introduce $ DAO and DAO Maker solutions to the OKEx community of 20M + users across 100+ countries, accelerating our funding framework and growth technologies’ global adoption. 2/3 – DAO Maker (@TheDaoMaker) April 14, 2021

DAO Maker added that the list is a big step towards its ecosystem’s global expansion goals. They believe this move will help drive adoption of their products while adhering to their mission of enabling wealth creation for anyone around the world.

The chance to win a Tesla Model Y among other gifts

To commemorate the DAO listing, OKEx noted that it would offer various rewards to community members who deposit or exchange DAOs. These include a Tesla Model Y, 10 iPhone 12 smartphones and DAO worth £ 29,100. The exchange intends to give away these gifts between April 14 at 8:00 am UTC and April 21 at 8:00 am UTC.

Consisting of three phases, the promotion requires participants to complete specific tasks. The first is to share a quiz to fill out a quiz for a chance to be entered into the drawing for a DAO prize pool worth £ 7,300. The second stage is competing in a deposit challenge to enter a prize pool consisting of £ 7,300 worth of DAO and 10 iPhone 12 smartphones. The final challenge will require users to exchange DAO to join a giveaway that could make a community member will walk away with £ 14,500 worth of DAO and a Tesla Model Y.

However, the exchange warned that trading DAO involves significant risk, which could result in traders losing their capital. OKEx continued to urge its users to ensure they understand the risks involved and trade according to their experience levels and investment objectives.

