The provinces grouped into The Federal Organization of Hydrocarbon Producing States (Ofephi) again asked the Government to establish a support price for a barrel of locally produced oil.

This time it was not the governors who demanded, but the ministers of economy of each of the provinces, in a letter they sent to the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, to the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, and to the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro.

Provincial officials noted that in the current economic and financial context the fall in the price of a barrel of oil “deepens the negative impact” on the economic activity of each of those districts.

The price of a barrel today oscillates around USD 30 in the international market, a valuation that, as they detail, means that the provinces would have “a loss of royalty income of approximately 42% compared to current levels ” affecting each district. However, they clarified that, with differences, “in all cases it means less resources to finance current expenses.”

On the other hand, they warned that if corrective measures were not taken for the sector, “it would drag all the productive and service branches associated with the activity.” And they mention activities such as the brake of wells, exploration, slowdown of investments and fall of the jobs.

In this context, in addition, they clarify that, if there are no changes, they would have a fall in the collection of taxes, which “infers an imminent situation of rupture of the payment chain and the impossibility of facing debt maturities of the various titles issued by the provinces that are guaranteed by royalties. “

If the scenario that the ministers of economy of Neuquén, Chubut, Río Negro, Santa Cruz, Salta, La Pampa, Mendoza and Tierra del Fuego, these districts could have situations of internal mass layoffs and external default.

As a possible solution, they again asked the Government to place a support price again for national production, which in the days of Cristina Kirchner president was called “the Creole barrel”, an operation in which the State paid the difference between the international price and the value of the local market.

The value agreed by the provinces for this new edition of the Creole barrel is USD 54, but they warn that this time it will not be the State that pays the difference with the international price, but rather the consumers directly, although they clarify that it will not be necessary to modify the values ​​of sale to the public because they are already in those of the support price.

Likewise, they requested that a path be taken to lower export duties on hydrocarbons and an update of the compensation for the sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas at the differential price established by Resolution 230/15 of the Ministry of Energy.

In a previous letter that the governors had sent to the Secretary of Energy without obtaining a response. the heads of the provincial states pointed out that the provinces that make up the Federal Organization of Hydrocarbon Producing States detailed that the loss of resources for all the provinces amounts to 3,800 million pesos monthly.

The proposal from the oil provinces, which has the support of companies operating in the country, also calls for “Freeing exports for the surplus over the needs of the domestic market”

Like so many others, the sector was strongly affected by restrictions on supply and the cut to demand generated by the coronavirus pandemic.