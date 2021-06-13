The official statement on the status of Eriksen

06/13/2021

Eriksen left the entire soccer world speechless and heartbroken after collapsing during their Eurocup showdown. Luckily, the Danish federation has already issued an official statement this Sunday where they relate who have been able to speak with the footballer and he is stable.

They have also communicated that the footballer will continue to be observed and waiting for more tests.

The whole world has turned to the player, a fact that the Danish federation itself wanted to thank.

This is the official statement:

“last News: This morning we were able to speak with Eriksen, who has sent greetings to his colleagues. Your condition is stable and remains hospitalized awaiting further tests.

The team and staff of the national team They have received psychological assistance and will remain with us for some time after yesterday’s incident.

We want to thank everyone the heartfelt expressions of affection towards Eriksen.

We would also like to encourage all of you keep sending the Danish Federation tokens of affection towards Christian, that we will take care of sending him and his family “