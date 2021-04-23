The official presentation of the Mercedes EQT Concept already has a date marked

Daimler AG is determined to create one of the widest electrical ranges on the market. There is practically not a single segment where you do not have or plan to have a presence. It started with SUVs, as they are the most successful models with the public. The next step in his offense is to stand up to Tesla and his Model S, but it will not be the last. The industrial vehicles, in all its spectrum, they are very important and they do not think to abandon it.

If you do a little memory, Mercedes-Benz and Renault they are still working on this section of their collaboration agreement. In this way, the Gala and the Bavarian firm will once again share a model since the Kangoo will serve as the basis to give life to the new Quote. In addition, other versions will arrive that until now were not in the range. One of them is the Class T that they announced long ago or the mysterious Mercedes EQT Concept that they have just unveiled.

The Mercedes EQT Concept will be the battery version of the new T-Class and will debut on May 10

As you can deduce from his surname, the Mercedes EQT Concept is powered by electricity. In fact, it is the counterpart version of the Kangoo ZE. As explained by the German house, this model is the forerunner of the new T-Class in the segment of small vans. The explanation for this way of proceeding lies in the new “Electric first” strategy that prioritizes the launch of electric versions over endothermic ones.

Talking about its design is difficult, though Mercedes Benz indicates that it is based on the concept “Sensual Purity”. Even so, we can see very ragged main optics equipped with Full LED technology. The front grille is very generous and, as an ornament, uses a pattern of small stars finished in chrome. The bumper It seems simple lines, although we could point out that in the outer corners you integrate air inlets.

And up to here we can read, because Daimler AG has not offered more data on the Mercedes EQT Concept. He has only limited himself to indicating the official date on which his debut is scheduled. If everything goes according to plan, the event will be next Monday May 10 at 11 a.m.. We will have to have a little patience, but surely some “indiscreet” leak will ruin the surprise. Don’t you think …?

Source – Mercedes-Benz