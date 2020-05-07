By Rodolfo León

05/07/2020

I hope you have been practicing your skills in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe because in less than 24 hours you can test them. Nintendo has announced that the Mario Kart North American Open It will start tomorrow, May 8, and will end on May 10. Here we tell you how to participate.

The # MarioKart8Deluxe North American Open May 2020 tournament will be opening its tracks tomorrow at 12pm PT! At the end of each day, racers with the top 8 point totals will be eligible to win 2500 My Nintendo Gold Points! Details: https: //t.co/qlGAqj3ePn pic.twitter.com/j3nVpUai5h – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 7, 2020

This tournament will be held online from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Fortunately, the players of Mexico They will also be able to take part in this competition and demonstrate their talent when facing players from United States and Canada. If you happen to be one of the top eight players, you will be awarded a reward of 2,500 gold coins from My Nintendo, which you can use in the Switch eShop.

To participate, you obviously need to have the game and a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Starting tomorrow, at the previously established time, you must search for the following games from the multiplayer mode:

– May 8: 2598-8511-0827

– May 9: 1828-4413-4955

– May 10: 1403-6422-4043

Remember that you must be over 18 to compete.

Source: Nintendo

.