The official FCBarcelona Campus is back

It has been more than proven that only those who know the secrets of football can succeed in the King sport, it is not enough to have a good touch of the ball, but it must be perfected until it becomes a natural skill, with this objective was born 16 years ago the Barça summer camps with the co-organization of the newspaper SPORT. In it they meet young people from 6 to 14 years old who want to know the technique and all the soccer secrets of the best coaches, mentored by EL Barça Academy, with techniques based on the training of the first team.

The Official campus of FCBarcelona- SPORT will arrive this summer for its sixteenth edition with the following venues: in Barcelona capital in the magnificent sports facilities of the Jesuits of Sarriá San Ignacio with daytime model (Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00)

Cambrils headquarters (Tarragona) with stage model (Sunday to Saturday) at the Voramar Aparthotel in Cambrils with full-time accommodation and the fantastic sports facilities of the Municipal Camp in the coastal town.

Cardona headquarters (Barcelona) also stage model (Sunday to Saturday) full day with accommodation at the Vilar Rural de Cardona. A charming hotel located opposite the city of Cardona offering views of the Cardener forest, the medieval castle and the strange rock formations of Montserrat. The training sessions will take place at the Cardona Municipal Soccer Field, inaugurated in 2017.

The intention of this year is that children of any level participate during a whole week in a Campus with a professional structure with the guarantee of FCBarcelona, ​​cradle of some of the best players in the history of football, tutored by the technicians of the Barça Academy.

From first edition in 2005, one of the main and most important characteristics of the official FCBarcelona-SPORT Campus has been its internationality, since it has had participants from all continents, from Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania, in the past Edition with travel limitations between countries due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, only national players could enjoy the Campus.

The FCB-SPORT Campus It is ideal to learn first-hand the secrets of the first team training system, however the Campus is focused only to begin to polish the talent of the little ones and above all and most importantly, enjoy and have fun. Once the Campus is over, a personalized monitoring of each of the participants is carried out, both in terms of play and habits, with the aim of instilling in the little ones the importance of assimilating the pillars of a healthy life.

The registration deadlines are already open in the three venues, places are limited and the Barça Academy SPORT Campus It is organized according to regulations established as a result of Covid-19.

More information and registration www.campusfcbarcelona.com

Jesuit Headquarters of Sarriá San Ignacio (daytime)

From June 28 to July 2

From July 5 to 9

From July 12 to 16

From July 19 to 23

From July 26 to 30

Cambrils headquarters (stage with overnight stay, stage model)

From July 4 to 10

Headquarters Cardona (stage with overnight stay, stage model)

July 11-17