There are many voice recording applications on Android, although at the moment none were signed by Dolby. The United States-based company has launched a new application for iOS and Android with the purpose of providing a more professional audio experience.

We have been testing it and, although it has a long way to go, it is quite interesting at the function level. Among others, it allows us activate noise cancellation, boost voice and cut to taste the recording we have made. All with a fairly simple interface.

Audio recording like a pro

You don’t need any kind of registration to use Dolby On, just a date of birth. the interface it is quite simple and modern, so we will not have any problem when using it. We basically have two buttons in the case of Android and three in the case of iOS. In Android we can record video or record audio, both powered by Dolby On. In the case of iOS there is a third option broadcast on Twitch or Facebook through the app.

Depending on the mobile we have, the audio recording will occur in one way or another. The high-end have more possibilities

Another interesting option is that the application adapts to the terminal we are using. For example, on a Google Pixel 3a XL it records normally, but on an iPhone 11 Pro is capable of omni-directional recording. Similarly, in iOS we can activate a metronome.

Regarding the operation of the app it is quite simple, we hit the record button and start recording. Automatically adapt the different parameters. However, the most interesting point is that we can subsequently edit each of the functions that it has automatically adjusted. TO

Recording style: standard, natural, musical, deep, etc.

Noise reduction level

Tone (equalization)

Boost

Cutout

Apart from these functions, Dolby compresses the audio, attenuates the sound of the ‘S’ (technique known as Denoising), normalizes the entire wave of audio and others. Mainly to be highlighted environmental noise reduction, as well as the possibility of equalizing the audio as we want. We can adjust effect by effect in a personalized way, both video and audio recording.

The application is completely free and can be downloaded from now on iOS and Android. It is still in early access so we understand that it still has room for improvement. However, it is a good proposal to improve our voice recordings.

Dolby On

Share



We tried Dolby On: the official Dolby app to record audio like a pro