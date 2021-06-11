The official delegation of the national team has undergone new PCR tests

06/09/2021
The entire official delegation of the national team has undergone new PCR tests in the course of the morning. And it is that the second positive of Llorente it has only created more unrest.
Today’s tests, as planned before the start of the concentration, are the official tests that UEFA manages all the teams before the start of the championship.
In the meantime, Luis Enrique he tries to reassure the team while the players undergo further tests. The deadline for changing players due to injury, including COVID-19, is extended for Spain until Monday.