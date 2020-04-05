The Office prepares new comedy series about working from home | Instagram

The producers of the famous comedy series The Office are preparing a new comedy about the consequences of work at home due to the quarantine caused by the virus.

This new series will meet focused on work from home, inspired by the current isolation that is happening around the world and has made thousands of people continue their jobs but from the comfort of their homes.

Series producers Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein will team up once again to create a new comedy series alongside producer Big Breakfast.

With the brilliant Paul Lieberstein at the helm, we believe we have a series that not only brings humor and comfort during this troubled time, but will also be an inventive and enduring comedy in the workplace for years to come, ”said Ben Silverman.

Silverman also noted that were inspired by the current situation that is happening around the world and also that currently increased its popularity so it has become a new modality of work.

At the moment the new series still doesn’t have a titleBut it is known to start in a very similar way to The Office, with a boss who is looking to improve his employees’ productivity by allowing them to work from home.

Start with the comedy of the office, lose the office and you will have the comedy. Math works, ”Lieberstein said.

Neither Ben nor Paul have given details so far, but they certainly fanatics of the series eagerly await this new series and they question whether they will have the same actors or at least some of the original series.

Because all jobs are currently stopped in the world of film and television, recordings will take time to start since he is barely working on the first scripts.

