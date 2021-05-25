The Office of the Neurona case does not see a crime in the collection of salary supplements in Podemos

Pablo Iglesias and Monedero at a 2019 rally (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Prosecutor’s Office has not seen a crime in the collection of salary supplements in Podemos in the case in which this party is investigated for an electoral contract with the consulting firm Neurona in 2019 and the alleged payment of bonuses after the complaint of the former training lawyer José Manuel Calvente.

Last April, the 42nd investigating judge in Madrid, Juan José Escalonilla, reversed his decision to close this part of the investigation as agreed in March, by estimating an appeal from Vox, which exercises the popular accusation in this case.

The prosecutor has adhered to the appeal filed against the order that established that the manager of Podemos, Rocío Esther Val, did not have the capacity to agree on salary increases to the members of the political formation and that, therefore, having approved in some cases the rise in emoluments could have incurred a crime of unfair administration.

In a transparent way

For the Public Ministry, it is a case in which supplements have been collected in a transparent manner and with internal control, reports the Prosecutor’s Office.

After the practice of several procedures, the Public Prosecutor appreciates that the collection of salary supplements “may be debatable from an ethical point of view or from the transparency required of political parties” but clarifies that it is not in itself a criminal act .

In the brief that he has presented in court, he explains that if the measure to increase wages had been made by agreement with the manager or through a proposal to the party leadership, it would not constitute a crime either.

And it specifies that they are not amounts collected in “b” or in envelopes but supplements collected in the payroll and known by all bodies …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.