The Office actress criticizes racist jokes from the show

The Office – 100%, a television series created by Greg Daniels (Space Force – 47%) for NBC is considered one of the most popular and hilarious sitcoms of all time. With nine seasons, aired from 2005 to 2013, the show became a favorite with many thanks to its humor, however, today many of its jokes are controversial and have been accused of misogynistic and racist.

And it is that although it bothers many, little by little we have realized behaviors that were perceived as harmless and that actually caused great damage. Recently, the actress of Asian descent Kat ahn, who was a special guest in a chapter of The Office, criticized the show’s Asian jokes and talked about his bad experience on the show (via IndieWire).

Ahn appeared in the episode entitled ‘A Benihana Christmas’, aired in December 2006. Today, almost five years after his participation in The Office, the actress confessed to The Washington Post (via IndieWire) that her presence on the series was just a pretext for the show to make jokes about her Asian identity.

The chapter focuses on Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell (Reunion – 76%, The Battle of the Sexes – 84%), who goes to the Benihana restaurant, which he nicknames ‘Asian Hooters’, and ends up marking with a marker one of the two Asian waitresses that he takes to his office Christmas party. Ahn played one of the two waitresses at the food establishment.

In his remarks, Ahn said that his enthusiasm for landing a guest role on the popular NBC sitcom deflated after realizing he was there to be the joke. The actress also confessed that the show’s joke had an impact on her real life, as a co-worker once tried to draw on her arm with a marker as a reference to the episode.

They tell you to shut up and be grateful. Actors have no power until they become a star.

Earlier, Ahn had spoken out against The Office on Tik Tok. In her video, the actress called the portrayal of Asian women on the show problematic, adding:

The story with me and the other Asian-American actress is that we were the ugliest version of the Benihana actresses. Also that all Asians look alike; we are a great monolith; and we are a great walking stereotype with no personality or individuality, which is problematic.

On the other hand, series regulars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who have a podcast titled Office Ladies, in which they discuss the sitcom in depth, mentioned that the show’s Asian jokes made them cringe and said it’s unthinkable that nowadays a chapter like ‘A Benihana Christmas’ is written.

