The offers on the Amazon Echo kick off Prime Day 2021: get a speaker with Alexa from 14.99 euros | Technology

Like every year for Prime Day, Amazon has on sale almost all its smart speakers, which use Alexa as a virtual assistant and which already reach their lowest historical price.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 kicks off its engines, and as always it does by putting the focus first on the devices sold by this company, which are becoming more and more cheap.

The clearest example are the Amazon Echo smart speakers, cheaper than the competition as a general rule, a way that Amazon has practically devastating Google and Apple in this sector based on very aggressive offers, like the ones there are now.

On the occasion of Prime Day, Amazon has on sale practically all its Amazon Echos, from the cheapest models of all (the Echo Flex) to the Echo Auto. All of them have just dropped in price to the all-time low to date:

Now is the time to mount or upgrade your Smart Home

These smart speakers are undoubtedly the best sellers, especially those that cost less money, although in the wake of the pandemic and mobility restrictions, the Echo Show with a screen has also started to be seen in many homes.

They are a good option to start building your Smart Home or increase it with new speakers if you already have one at home.

Amazon has been selling its Echo devices in Spain for a long time and we tell you everything you should assess before taking the plunge and buying a smart speaker.

The good thing about speakers with Alexa is that they are compatible with virtually all smart home accessories, such as WiFi plugs or smart bulbs, which are getting cheaper and always or almost always work at least with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Surely The offers in the Amazon Echo for Prime Day 2021 last several days, although as the stock becomes scarce, the delivery date will also be delayedAll the more reason to buy it as soon as possible if you have already decided that you are going to do it.

Free shipping if you have Amazon Prime

It should be noted that To benefit from the Prime Day discounts you must be a user of their Prime service., hence the name.

If you are, you also have free shipping to any part of Spain. If you are not, there are no problems because you can take the opportunity to sign up for the free trial month with no commitment to stay.

