The offer returns in the POCO X3 Pro, which drops to 199 euros in Amazon and AliExpress Plaza | Technology

The new POCO X3 Pro is already sweeping sales, especially because it was reduced by 50 euros for a few days on its launch price. Now it is on sale again.

POCO has stepped on the accelerator with two new releases, the POCO F3 and the POCO X3 Pro, both with a very reasonable price for everything they have to offer, starting with the power of their Snapdragon processors.

The X3 Pro arrived for € 199 temporarily in almost all stores in Spain, a pre-sale price that barely lasted a few days until it reached € 249, although the increase did not last long.

Amazon once again sells the POCO X3 Pro for 199 euros, as does AliExpress Plaza, which also has it on offer with shipping from Spain at the same price.

This is the new upper-middle-range mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

This version of AliExpress has its warehouse in our country, so in 2-3 days you will have your purchase at home and without delays or going through customs, A luxury.

There are many reasons why this mobile stands out over its competitors, and that is that for those € 199 it hardly has competition at its level.

For example, it equips a Snapdragon 860, a chip that without any problems can move any Android app or game very smoothly, and it is still a high-end processor, although it is now included in extraordinarily cheap mobiles such as East.

It is no longer necessary to invest a lot to have a good mobile. These devices of less than 200 euros are perfect for almost any type of user.

There is no doubt that This LITTLE is designed for gamers, hence it also looks like a 120 Hz screen, an increasingly fashionable feature that greatly improves the display of all types of content, even simply makes the navigation through Android menus better.

If we have to put a downside, it would be that it does not have 5G, although the advance of its coverage is being slower than expected, so perhaps it is not the time to make it essential even when buying a mobile.

