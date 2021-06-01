The OECD predicts that Spain will have the highest growth in the euro area in 2021 and 2022

An image of a terrace in Móstoles, Madrid (Photo: Europa Press / Getty Images)

Spain will be, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the euro zone country with the highest growth this year and even more so in 2022, due to the expected double beneficial effect of the current rate of vaccination and funding Europeans who should start arriving in the coming months.

In its outlook report published this Monday, the OECD estimates that the Spanish gross domestic product (GDP) will rise by 5.9% in 2021, that is, two tenths more than it had anticipated at the beginning of March.

For the next fiscal year, the revision is still much higher, from 1.5 points, to 6.3%. It will be then when the impact of vaccination will be fully felt in economic activity in sectors that have been closed by the pandemic such as tourism, as well as European money.

One of the reasons for this very high growth rebound is that the Spanish economy was also the one that suffered the biggest downturn in 2020 for members of the single currency and even for the entire OECD (-10.8%). It will take three and a half years to recover the pre-crisis level of GDP per capita. Only Iceland and Mexico, of the 38 Member States, will find it harder to carry out this recovery process.

The main obstacles: employment and debt

The OECD ventures that the unemployment rate, which rose to 15.5% on average last year, will only decrease one tenth in 2021 and to 14.7% in 2022.

Aída Caldera, head of the division in the OECD’s Department of Economics, explains that a part of the activity that usually generates the most employment continues to be affected, in particular services, and that Spain …

