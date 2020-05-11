Esther Pintado summarizes the situation she has been experiencing daily since Spain entered alarm on March 14. “We survive as we can!” He exclaims. She is a primary teacher at CEIPSO Salvador Dalí in Fuenlabrada; And it is that education also travels the unknown terrain of a quarantine imposed by the coronavirus crisis, which has left 10 million students –850 worldwide at home, according to the latest count by the United Nations Organization for the Education, Science and Culture (Unesco) -. “This situation has completely disrupted us. Not only because of what it means for the system, but because you have to think about the afterwards ”, anticipates Gonzalo García, coordinator of technology for learning at SEK Atlántico. Behind your comments, the same problem: online teaching.

The educational centers, from one day to the next, threw out the classroom closing. The era began at a distance. But here every school, institute, university and Autonomous Community is a particular world. Not all are equally digitized, the legislation is uneven and each Ministry has embarked on its own path. “There are many differences because the Administrations send different messages. In Catalonia it is asked not to advance the agenda and others have opted for a different strategy ”, explains Marta Cervera, commercial director Snappet Spain. And it will not be for technological possibilities. Google, Microsoft, Snappet, BlinkLearning, YouTube, WhatsApp … a host of companies that seek to make classrooms innovative. The same we can hang didactic material that correct exercises and teach virtually.

For the more seasoned, like at Garcia’s school, the change has been less dramatic. As he comments, they all connect at the same time they had and more or less maintain the previous routine, although it is generally by teleconference. “We have an educational platform and a management platform where we exchange materials, collect assignments, give feedback and rate the kids. We mount planned activities for each week. We even continue to have tutorials ”, he adds. Something similar happens at the Las Chapas school. Its director, Cristina Sánchez, maintains that the new situation has not hit them excessively. “For a long time we have been working on the digital competition of students and teachers. This has helped us, although now we have developed more things at a high speed, “he says.

Less digital forced marches for the vast majority of compulsory education centers. Email has been the star platform. A tool with which to maintain communication with families and students and monitor academic performance these days. “It is about having ease of access for everyone. Now you can’t create a portal out of nothing ”, ditch Pintado. With this very basic system, teachers prepare daily emails in which they specify the task. In some cases it will involve students attaching a photo or other complementary file. Throughout this thread of messages, parents can express whether they have seen their children with difficulties and resolve any doubts they may have. The end point of the day usually comes from the final comments of the teachers.

An outburst of solidarity

As in so many other sectors, solidarity has taken over education. The Communities and the ministry have opened their portals – in Madrid, for example, it has been down for several days, doubling the usual traffic – publishers have enabled licenses and all the digital content available and social networks have become a repository of Online activities and classes under #DocentesEnCasa and #TuClaseEnCasa. With the idea of ​​avoiding the system’s halt, the goodwill of all those involved has opened an almost unimaginable range. “We are not only faced with a technological challenge, but perhaps the cultural and methodological challenge that it implies is more important. The key is that you have to prepare and train teachers, avoid their skepticism, “says Belén Gancedo, director of Education at Microsoft in Spain.

In case this complex puzzle does not have enough pieces, rural education and those families with fewer resources increase the difficulty of keeping schools “open”. García lives it first hand. Part of its students come from the Galician coast and inland villages. It ensures that all of them, until just over a week ago, could connect without problems and have the necessary resources at hand. “It is impossible for them to have a virtual class if they barely get a 3G signal or if they do not have a printer at home,” he highlights. Pintado shares this perception. In her case, she can’t afford to let her students stop working on a daily basis: “We do what we can so no one is left behind.”

The characteristics of this educational odyssey seem to mutate slightly if the quarantine begins to last. The learning technology coordinator at SEK Atlántico anticipates that, if they get used to this new life, it will be more difficult to maintain their attention and motivation in a short time. “Holding their attention is going to be more difficult, especially if they repeat the same thing over and over. The tools are not infinite either, ”he laments. At the moment, nobody dares to specify a date back to school. Adaptation is the norm that prevails in this save yourself who can. “In the end this is about all of us moving forward. If I need to record a video of zumba challenges so that they don’t lose the routine, I will ”, Pintado concludes.

.