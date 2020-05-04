Returning to Spain has become an odyssey for fifteen Spaniards who remain Calcutta, all but one linked to the two main teams of the city of India, who on Saturday will face the return with a marathon trip that will conclude five days later in Madrid.

04/30/2020

Act at 19:49

CEST

EFE

Mario Rivera, East Bengal coach of the Indian League, so to speak the Barça of the Asian country, is already preparing the suitcases and the head for the “adventure” that awaits them.

In an interview with Efe, he recounts the adventures that they have had no choice but to accept to return to be with their families. They leave Calcutta on Saturday, they will do fifteen hours by bus, they will stop to sleep on the 3rd in Benares (Varanasi), in a hotel that will open only for them, they will return to the road early Monday and in the early hours of Tuesday they will depart from Delhi in a plane that has been organized by the Dutch embassy to Amsterdam.

After more than eight hours of flight, they will land in the Netherlands on Tuesday itself, but they will do so, predictably, with only one hour to catch a flight to Spain, so they will wait 24 hours in the Dutch capital before embarking on the last route to Madrid: “We finally arrived on the 6th and exited on the 2nd. It looks like we’re going to be on foot,” jokes the East Bengal coach.

Along with him travel other thirteen Spaniards, all players, coaches or family except the director of the NGO Smiles of Calcutta. On the bus they have chartered to Dehli they are also accompanied by an Argentinean, wife of one of the Spanish, a Pole and two Lithuanians also linked to the teams, as well as three Dutchmen who joined at the last minute.

Rivera assumes he is waiting for them “a beating and an adventure”, but he takes it with resignation because “there is no other possibility”. They tried to find alternatives because what they were going to do seemed “crazy” to them. They considered flying from Calcutta to Dehli to avoid the long journey that awaits them by road (between 28 and 36 hours), but it did not go ahead.

“It seemed that there were options for us to organize an evacuation flight with Air India from Calcutta to Dehli, but we did not have enough support and strength from the embassy (from Spain) to promote it and I do not think we would have reached the minimum that it requested Air India, which were 50-60 people, “he reasons.

He explains that the Spanish embassy itself “told them that it was very difficult for that flight to be approved” which they wanted, above all, by one of the members of the expedition, the youngest, the son of one of the Mohun Bagan players, maximum East Bengal rival and winner of the League, which ended with days yet to be disputed.

“That was the main reason to try to organize a flight. The rest of us are healthy adults and if you have to do a 30-36 hour bus ride, you do it, but for a child of two it seemed inhumane,” Rivera explains.

The trip will be an odyssey, but buying the ticket to fly to Amsterdam was not far behind: “They told us that the ticket was going to go on sale at KLM and we asked the embassy, ​​knowing that there were 16 of us on the expedition, They would block us places because we were very afraid that only some of them could get a ticket and that would make the bus transfer more expensive, “he says.

They even had to buy “tickets one by one, so the families were at risk” of not traveling together: “It was a bit of a circus. In fact we were told that the tickets were going to leave in the afternoon, we were pending and at At the end they left the next day, at 7 in the morning. There were people standing guard to buy and spot the others. Some of them had to be knocked on the door because they did not answer. Thank goodness we all live nearby, “he explains.

And even so a couple, the East Bengal second coach and his wife, were about to stay out of the flight: “The tickets were rising in price and reached a figure where they did not give the limits of the cards, so We had to go to the club, which also wanted us to be able to return to Spain, and agreed to buy these two, “he says.

East Bengal had also interceded to charter the flight to Dehli because “it did not want us to go by road” and, finally, they made sure that the bus met all the security requirements, while the Spanish embassy had been in charge of obtaining the permission for the vehicle to cover the route.

Rivera counts the hours to set foot on Spanish soil again, although he will have to confine himself fifteen days in Madrid until he can travel to Granada, where his wife is.

She has already made an online purchase for him on the 7th and he will dedicate himself to cooking: “You have been eating the same for many days because here you cannot find international food and you miss Spanish food. So I am going to confine myself for 15 days and I am going to dedicate myself to gastronomy even if it is at the cost of taking a few kilos”, He says.

These will be days of well-deserved rest, which have been earned after spending the last few months in India and the “cherry”, the return trip: “If you look at it on the map and see what we are going to go through you say ‘mother mine'”.

.