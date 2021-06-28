The odds predict the victory of France over Switzerland for the eighth of Euro 2020

06/27/2021 at 9:45 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Since yesterday, the Euro 2020 has been developing its knockout instances, allowing us to outline who will make up the quarterfinal brackets. A) Yes, France Y Swiss They will be part of the group of protagonists who tomorrow will decide their future in the current edition of the continental tournament, this time in a match that, again, give the Gauls as favorites.

In this sense, it is imperative to point out that, in their last eight clashes, the last and only victory of the Navajos dates back to 1992; since then, the Gauls have 3 wins and 4 draws over the Swiss, so its record is more than favorable. In addition, directly, those of Didier deschamps have not lost a match since the final of Euro 2016 against Portugal, so everything points to the undefeated bleu will still stand.

Based on the above, bookmakers estimate the victory of France at 1.6 euros, the victory of Switzerland in 7 Y the tie at 3.75. If this is the case, a French overtime tax is valued at 1.22, while the payment for the possible Swiss tax is reduced to 4.1; estimates that will be confirmed, or disproved, this June 28th when the France – Switzerland takes place at 21:00.