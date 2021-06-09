The odds for the best scorer in the Copa América: Neymar, Luis Suárez, Messi …

06/09/2021 at 10:57 AM CEST

In our analysis of the Copa América, what you can find here, we have been reviewing some of the most interesting odds of the tournament and today it is the turn of one of the markets that brings more competition and that will be talked about. The one of top scorer.

The odds in the market that Betfair offers us they are very even. And is not for less. There are many great forwards and attackers in the Copa América and it is going to be a real adventure who ends up taking the Golden Boot of the tournament. The favorite, although by very little, is Neymar. The Brazilian relies on the fact that his team is the favorite to win the tournament and also has the extra point that it will be played at home.

Neymar has not had his highest scoring campaign with PSG, although not having played much due to injuries has diminished him a lot. Barely 17 goals this season It is a very poor record for him, despite the fact that he has played only 31 matches in all competitions. With Brazil he usually raises the level and has scored 64 goals in 103 games. Finish as top scorer is paid to 4.0 on Betfair.

Behind the Brazilian is Luis Suárez. The Uruguayan has earned his return to these favorites lists on his own merits thanks to his great campaign at Atlético. 21 league goals, crowned with the title, cause him to arrive in top form to aspire to be the top scorer of the tournament. His physical level remains to be seen after such a demanding season, as well as the chances of Uruguay, which is behind Argentina and Brazil in the predictions. That the charrúa ends up as a Golden Boot is paid to 7.0.

The one who might think that he is the top favorite is Leo Messi, but nevertheless the Argentine is at 5.0, more than Neymar. There is no doubt about the potential scorer of Rosario, which this season has made 38 goals in 47 games. In whatever competition he plays he is the favorite to finish at the top of the scorers table and this should not be an exception. As much as Brazil is a favorite for the title ahead of Argentina, our recommendation in this market is to go with Messi.

Outside of these three colossi, we have Lautaro Martinez, to 7.0, to Edinson cavani, to 15.0, already Roberto Firmino, to 15.0. There is also the option to search for another team, as is the case in Colombia, with Duvan zapata, whose share is 19.0.